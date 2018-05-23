BWW TV: From Classroom to Stage: Meet Tony Nominees Grey Henson & Jamie deRoy!

The following presentation of From Classroom to Stage is presented by Carnegie Mellon University, the first, exclusive higher education partner of the Tony Awards. For more information about Carnegie Mellon University, their performing arts curriculum, and spotlights of their multiple Tony Award winning alumni, visit cmu.edu/tony-awards today.

The Carnegie Mellon University School of Drama is the oldest conservatory training program and first degree-granting drama institution in the U.S. Founded in 1914, the school combines established practice with innovation, pedagogical and technological advancement across all disciplines, preparing graduates for success on stage, on screen, behind-the-scenes or within the expanding realm of new media.

Below, meet CMU alumni and 2018 Tony nominees Grey Henson (Best Performance by a Featured Actor in a Musical for Mean Girls) and Jamie deRoy (producer of Tony nominated shows: Angels In America, Three Tall Women, The Band's Visit, Latin History for Morons and Once On This Island).