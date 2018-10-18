BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Sheridan Smith & Darius Campbell in Scene from FUNNY GIRL; In Theatres on October 24!

Following the announcement of screenings around the United Kingdom, Trafalgar Releasing will soon present FUNNY GIRL starring Olivier Award winner Sheridan Smith, broadcast in cinemas globally on Wednesday October 24, 2018 following the smash hit stage production that played to critical acclaim at the Menier Chocolate Factory, in London's West End and on tour.

Tony Award winner Michael Mayer's production was filmed during the final week of its run at the Manchester Palace Theatre by Digital Theatre, and will be released in cinemas by Trafalgar Releasing. For tickets and additional screening information visit www.FunnyGirlInCinemas.com.

Below, check out an exclusive first look at "I Want to Be Seen With You Tonight," performed by Darius Campbell.

