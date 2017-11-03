BWW TV Exclusive: Watch Highlights from 42ND STREET at North Shore Music Theatre

The glamour, spectacle and fashion of 1930s Broadway comes to Bill Hanney's award-winning North Shore Music Theatre (NSMT) as a chorus girl from a small town aspires to find love and success on the Great White Way in the Tony Award-winning 42ND STREET, tapping across the NSMT main stage now through November 12, 2017. BroadwayWorld is excited to share exclusive highlights from the show below!

Based on the 1933 Busby Berkeley movie musical, 42ND STREET tells the story of a starry-eyed young actress named Peggy Sawyer who comes to audition for the new Julian Marsh-directed musical about to open on Broadway. While she can't seem to stay in the good graces of the show's aging leading lady Dorothy Brock, Peggy soon catches the eye of the famous director. On opening night, Ms. Brock breaks her ankle and panic spreads through the company as the show is doomed for closure - until it is suggested that Peggy take the role. In only 36 hours, Peggy becomes a star! With a book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, music by Harry Warren and lyrics by Al Dubin, the memorable score includes "We're in the Money," "You're Getting to be a Habit With Me," "Lullaby of Broadway," and of course, "42nd Street."

The cast of 42ND STREET is led by Jacob ben Widmar as Billy Lawlor, Tari Kelly as Dorothy Brock, Burke Moses as Julian Marsh, and Jessica Wockenfuss as Peggy Sawyer. The show also features David Coffee (Bert Barry), Erick Divine (Abner Dillon), Tina Johnson (Maggie Jones), Elise Kinnon (Annie), Dan Lusardi (Andy Lee), and Matthew Taylor (Pat Denning).

The ensemble of 42ND STREET includes Katie Scarlett Brunson, Brittany Cattaruzza, Mallory Davis, Kaitlyn Frank, Kelly Gleason, Tyler Johnson-Campion, Spencer S. Lawson, Vanessa Mitchell, Carlos Morales, Rob Ouellette, Christian Probst, Melissa Schott, Sarah Shelton, Robbie Smith, Andrew Winans, and John T. Wolfe.

The creative team for 42ND STREET includes Kelli Barclay (Director and Choreographer recreating and adapting the original Broadway choreography by Randy Skinner), Milton Granger (Music Direction), Kyle Dixon (Scenic Design), Roger Kirk (Original Costume Design), Paula Peasley-Ninestein (Costume Coordination), Jose Santiago (Lighting Design), Don Hanna (Sound Design), Gerard Kelly (Wig and Hair Design), Natalie A. Lynch (Production Stage Manager), Dakotah Wiley Horan (Assistant Stage Manager), and Robert L. Rucinski (Assistant Music Director). 42ND STREET is produced for North Shore Music Theatre by Bill Hanney (Owner/Producer), Kevin P. Hill (Producing Artistic Director), and Tom Amos (Associate Producer).

For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office in person at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.

