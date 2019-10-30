BWW TV Exclusive: The Great Facts of THE GREAT SOCIETY- Marchant Davis on Stokely Carmichael

It takes a cast of 19 to bring the epic story of LBJ to life eight times a week at the Vivian Beaumont theatre. Led by the great stage and screen actor Brian Cox, the company of Robert Schenkkan's The Great Society takes on more than fifty characters between them, retelling the tale of one of the most complicated periods in American history.

Capturing Johnson's attempts to build a just society for all, The Great Society follows his triumph in a landslide election to the agonizing decision not to run for re-election just three years later. It was an era that would define history forever: the rise of the Civil Rights Movement, the deaths of Martin Luther King Jr. and Robert F. Kennedy, the escalation of the Vietnam War, and the creation of some of the greatest social programs America has ever known-and one man was at the center of it all: LBJ.

BroadwayWorld is checking in with the cast to uncover some little known facts about the political giants they play onstage. Today, watch as Marchánt Davis gives us a lesson on Stokely Carmichael.

Marchánt Davis makes his Broadway debut in The Great Society. He will next be seen playing 'Moses' in Chris Morris's THE DAY SHALL COME, produced by Iain Canning, Emile Sherman and Anne Carey. Other film credits include: TUSCALOOSA and DOMINANT SPECIES . He received a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for his recent performance in AIN'T NO' MO' at The Public Theater. He holds an MFA from NYU's Tisch Graduate Acting Program.





