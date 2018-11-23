Broadway Sessions
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

BWW TV Exclusive: Some Hot Stuff Arrives at Broadway Sessions with the Cast of SUMMER!

Nov. 23, 2018  

There was no shortage of HOT STUFF when the cast of Summer, The Donna Summer Musical visited Broadway Sessions recently. The multi faceted cast, including Storm Lever, Afra Hines, Wonu Ogunfowora, Anissa Felix, Jody Reynard, Ken Robinson, Kristin Yancy, Judith Franklin, Aaron Krohn shared their favorite tunes that went way beyond disco. Audience members had the opportunity to learn choreography from the hit show and to interact with the cast. One audience member even dazzled the cast with a custom gown made entirely of Summer "fans"! But that's just the sort of thing that happens at Broadway Sessions.Enjoy these highlights, including our magnificently talented Rising Stars Caitlin Gallogly and Sarah Goodman.

Broadway Sessions will be off this week in observance of Thanksgiving. We will be back on Thursday, November 29th.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BWW TV Exclusive: Some Hot Stuff Arrives at Broadway Sessions with the Cast of SUMMER!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles






From This Author Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)

  • BWW TV Exclusive: Some Hot Stuff Arrives at Broadway Sessions with the Cast of SUMMER!
  • DANCE CAPTAIN DANCE ATTACK: Ben Heaves Away with COME FROM AWAY's Josh Breckenridge!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Cools Down with the Cast of FROZEN!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: WICKED Alumni Belt It Out at Broadway Sessions' Annual ElphaBall!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Spices Things Up for Hispanic Heritage Month!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Cast Blows the Roof Off of Broadway Sessions!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE