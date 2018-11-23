BWW TV Exclusive: Some Hot Stuff Arrives at Broadway Sessions with the Cast of SUMMER!

Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

There was no shortage of HOT STUFF when the cast of Summer, The Donna Summer Musical visited Broadway Sessions recently. The multi faceted cast, including Storm Lever, Afra Hines, Wonu Ogunfowora, Anissa Felix, Jody Reynard, Ken Robinson, Kristin Yancy, Judith Franklin, Aaron Krohn shared their favorite tunes that went way beyond disco. Audience members had the opportunity to learn choreography from the hit show and to interact with the cast. One audience member even dazzled the cast with a custom gown made entirely of Summer "fans"! But that's just the sort of thing that happens at Broadway Sessions.Enjoy these highlights, including our magnificently talented Rising Stars Caitlin Gallogly and Sarah Goodman.

Broadway Sessions will be off this week in observance of Thanksgiving. We will be back on Thursday, November 29th.

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

