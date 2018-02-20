BWW TV Exclusive: Show Stories- Susan Stroman Gives Us the Low Down on How CRAZY FOR YOU Came to Be

How did some of your favorite shows come to be? BroadwayWorld is getting the story behind the show in exclusive interviews from your favorite Broadway creators. Below, watch as Susan Stroman explains how taking a risk on some last minute changes to CRAZY FOR YOU made it a hit back in 1992.

Selections from Crazy for You will be performed at Manhattan Concert Productions' Broadway Classics in Concert- tonight, February 20 at Carnegie Hall. The evening will be a unique celebration of the past five years of Manhattan Concert Productions' critically acclaimed Broadway Series which has featured award-winning composers, star-studded casts, esteemed creative teams, singers from across the United States, and the outstanding New York City Chamber Orchestra. Other selections performed will include music by Lynn Ahrens, Stephen Flaherty, Jason Robert Brown, Alan Menken, Lucy Simon, and Maury Yeston. Click here for tickets.

Featuring a score of showstoppers by George and Ira Gershwin including "I Got Rhythm," "Embraceable You," "Slap That Bass" and "Someone To Watch Over Me," "Crazy for You" is an irresistibly funny valentine to the American musicals of the 1930s. The book by Ken Ludwig brings audiences into a world of cowboys and showgirls, where a Wall Street guy and a Main Street gal can fall madly in love, put on a show and dance their way to happiness.

It went on to win Tony Awards for Best Musical, Best Choreography and Best Costume Design of a Musical, playing 1,622 performances.

