Broadway Sessions
Click Here for More Articles on Broadway Sessions

BWW TV Exclusive: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Cast Blows the Roof Off of Broadway Sessions!

Oct. 25, 2018  

The cast of the Off Broadway revival of Smokey Joes Cafe came to Broadway Sessions recently and blew the roof off The Laurie Beechman Theatre. These guys and gals have some of the best voices in the biz. Enjoy these highlights from Alysha Umphress, Emma Degerstedt, Dionne Figgins, Kyle Taylor Parker, Jelani Remy, Shavey Brown, Bronwyn Tarboton, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Antoinette Comer and Max Sangerman alongside "Rising Star" Peggy Sue Johnson. Smokey Joe's Cafe closes on November 4th, so make sure you catch the amazing cast before it's too late!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

BWW TV Exclusive: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Cast Blows the Roof Off of Broadway Sessions!
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles







From This Author Ben Cameron

Ben Cameron has appeared on Broadway in the original companies of Wicked, Aida and Broadway's Footloose and has toured with Sweet Charity, Fame, Tommy, Footloose (read more...)

  • BWW TV Exclusive: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Cast Blows the Roof Off of Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Raises a Glass (L'Chiam!) to Cast of Yiddish FIDDLER ON THE ROOF!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions is GETTING THE BAND BACK TOGETHER Back Together!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Great Times Call for DESPERATE MEASURES at Broadway Sessions!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions Opens Up the Mic to Jamie Cepero, Corey Mach & More!
  • BWW TV Exclusive: Broadway Sessions is Head Over Heels for Peppermint, Alexandra Socha, Jeremy Kushnier & More!

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       



      SHARE