BWW TV Exclusive: SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE Cast Blows the Roof Off of Broadway Sessions!

The cast of the Off Broadway revival of Smokey Joes Cafe came to Broadway Sessions recently and blew the roof off The Laurie Beechman Theatre. These guys and gals have some of the best voices in the biz. Enjoy these highlights from Alysha Umphress, Emma Degerstedt, Dionne Figgins, Kyle Taylor Parker, Jelani Remy, Shavey Brown, Bronwyn Tarboton, Nicole Vanessa Ortiz, Antoinette Comer and Max Sangerman alongside "Rising Star" Peggy Sue Johnson. Smokey Joe's Cafe closes on November 4th, so make sure you catch the amazing cast before it's too late!

BROADWAY SESSIONS takes place every Thursday evening at The Laurie BeechmanTheater inside The West Bank Cafe, located at 407 West 42nd Street (corner of 42nd Street and 9th Avenue). Reservations strongly recommended at 212-695-6909. Doors open at 10pm for pre-show open mic. Showtime at 11. $5 drink specials all night. $10 cover includes a donation to Broadway Cares/Equity Fights Aids.

