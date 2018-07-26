BWW TV Exclusive: Gettin Peggy Wit It- Peggy Roasts Six Broadway Elphabas of Yore!

Jul. 26, 2018  

Morgan James and Ellyn Marie Marsh present "Gettin Peggy Wit It"! Peggy took time out of her busy schedule to check in with six green girls of Broadway past (Eden Espinosa, Caroline Bowman, Julia Murney, Saycon Sengbloh, Christine Dwyer and Lilli Cooper) to chat all things Elphaba.

In Peggy's world, what's old is new again. Originally from Detroit, Peggy Jenkins now resides in Harlem. When people see her on the street they often say, "Who are you supposed to be?" And "Is she ok?" She's part Jiminy Glick, part 50's escapee, and all nerve. She enjoys a good roast-who doesn't?

Created by Morgan James during her run of "Motown: the musical", Peggy is a hobby run amok. Sometimes you can't let go of a great (non-speaking, non- credited, cut track) role on Broadway, and you HAVE to let her live on! And that's what MJ did, because she has too much free time. For some reason her friends encourage her...

Disclaimer: Ellyn and Morgan LOVE Broadway, but they also love a good laugh. We hope you do too!

Click Here to Watch the Video!play



