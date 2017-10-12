Broadway Bartender
BWW TV Exclusive: Constantine Maroulis Knocks One Back on BROADWAY BARTENDER!

Oct. 12, 2017  

If you could have a drink with anyone in the theater world, who would it be? Join Anthony Caporale, creator and performer in "The Imbible: A Spirited History of Drinking" as he runs down his list. Each week, he sits down at New World Stages with actors, bartenders, and personalities from New York's Theatre District to get a behind-the-scenes look at what it's like to live, work, and play on Broadway. Come have a drink with us on Broadway Bartender!

In this episode of Broadway Bartender, host Anthony Caporale welcomes Tony nominee Constantine Maroulis, who just finished his run in North Shore Music Theatre's Evita, for a round at the bar!

Click here to watch past episodes and don't for get to tune in next Thursday to catch the next installment!

If you could have a drink with anyone in the theater world, who would it be? Join Anthony Caporale, creator and performer in "The Imbible:

