BWW TV: Composer Bryan Adams Takes The Stage At PRETTY WOMAN For A Curtain Call Jam!
Pop singer Bryan Adams is making his Broadway debut this season as the composer for Pretty Woman The Musical. Tonight, Bryan stopped by the Nederlander for an after-show jam with the cast! Check out the video below!
PRETTY WOMAN: THE MUSICAL features original music and lyrics by Grammy Award winner Bryan Adams and his longtime songwriting partner Jim Vallance, a book by Garry Marshall and the film's screenwriter J.F. Lawton, and direction and choreography by two-time Tony Award winner Jerry Mitchell.
Based on one of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time, this modern spin on Cinderella is the story of Vivian, a spirited diamond in the rough who dreams of a better life. A star-crossed meeting with Edward, a shrewd corporate raider from New York who is lost in Hollywood, turns a simple business deal into a week of romance and a journey of self- discovery for both Vivian and Edward. This contemporary theatrical take on the iconic love story will sweep a new generation off their feet and make them believe in the power of "Happily Ever After."