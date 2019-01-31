BWW TV: Casting Gets Honored Tonight at the 34th Annual Artios Awards- Watch Red Carpet Live at 5:30pm!

The Casting Society of America will present the 34th Annual Artios Awards at Stage 48 in New York (605 West 48th Street), tonight, January 31, 2019. The ceremony is honoring Tina Fey and Jeff Richmond, who are receiving the Marion Dougherty New York Apple Award in recognition from the casting community to individuals who have made a special commitment to the New York entertainment industry through their collaboration with casting directors.

Hosted by Bridgett Everett, the evening's line up of presenters will include Danielle Brooks, Rachel Brosnahan, Patricia Clarkson, Brian d'Arcy James, Edie Falco, Alessandro Nivola, Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto, MJ Rodriguez, Ari'el Stachel, and a few surprise guests.

At the Los Angeles ceremony, the Artios Awards will honor Laura Dern with the Lynn Stalmaster Award for Career Achievement. "Glee" casting directors Ulrich/Dawson/Kritzer will be honored with the Hoyt Bowers Award, given for excellence in casting, honors the recipient's body of work and their outstanding contribution to the casting profession. As a special tribute, this year the Artios Awards will honor, for the first time, the founders of Casting Society of America: acclaimed casting directors Mike Fenton, Joe Reich, and Al Onorato.

BroadwayWorld will be taking you live to the red carpet at 5:30pm. Be sure to tune in to watch as excellence in casting gets honored on this special night!

