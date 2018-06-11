BWW TV: Carey Mulligan Explains What GIRLS & BOYS Is All About!

BAFTA Award winner and Academy & Tony Award nominee Carey Mulligan will bring her critically acclaimed starring performance in Girls & Boys, the shattering new play by Dennis Kelly and directed by Olivier Award winner Lyndsey Turner to New York for five weeks only.

Produced by Audible, Girls & Boys will begin performances Tuesday, June 12 ahead of an official Wednesday, June 20 opening night at the Minetta Lane Theatre (18 Minetta Lane, between MacDougal & 6th Avenue - one block south of W. 3rd Street).

They met at an airport and fell for each other. But in time, they would meet their fate as it all falls apart. A pulse-pounding new play from Tony Award-winning playwright Dennis Kelly takes you on a journey that is at once hilarious, gripping and heartbreaking. Don't miss this one-woman masterpiece that the Telegraph calls "a devastating tour de force from Carey Mulligan." Time Out London cheers: "Lyndsey Turner's production is a knock-out. A Hollywood megastar holding her own in an experimental but somehow also massively crowd-pleasing solo show-this is pretty rare."

Watch below as Mulligan explains what the play is all about!

