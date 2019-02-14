BWW TV: BroadwayHD and Chill this Valentine's Day with Some of Theatre's Greatest Romances

On this most romantic of holidays, theatrical streaming service, BroadwayHD is celebrating some of their favorite couples from shows in their ever-expanding catalogue. From Romeo and Juliet to Georg and Amalia from SHE LOVES ME, theatre-lovers can celebrate the most romantic moments in theatre from the comfort of their own home.

Check Out Some Highlights of BroadwayHD's Favorite Romances Below!

Get swept up in the romance of HOLIDAY INN, THE KING AND I, FALSETTOS, THE SOUND OF MUSIC, AN AMERICAN IN PARIS, BYE BYE BIRDIE, and much, much more.

So, after the flowers, candies, dinner, and gifts, BroadwayHD and Chill to celebrate this Valentine's Day with the one you love.

Since launch in 2015, BroadwayHD aims to extend the reach of Broadway-caliber productions to theater fans all over the world. BroadwayHD is the only online streaming service of its kind, offering Broadway to all through an unprecedented theater experience.

In addition to exclusive live streamed content, BroadwayHD offers subscribers unlimited on-demand access to a library of over 190 theater productions from the comfort and convenience of their own homes - or wherever streaming is possible. It's the Broadway you know and love, curated from the stage to your screen.

CLICK HERE to subscribe today!

Related Articles