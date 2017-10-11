SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS
Click Here for More Articles on SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS

BWW TV: Broadway Meets Bikini Bottom- Watch Songs and Meet the Cast from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!

Oct. 11, 2017  

A legendary roster of Grammy Award winners. A visionary director and Tony Award-winning design team. One of the world's most beloved and unforgettable characters. Turn them all loose on Broadway and what do you get? SpongeBob SquarePants!

SpongeBob SquarePants is set to begin preview performances on Broadway at the Palace Theatre on Monday, November 6th with an official opening on Monday, December 4th.

Acclaimed Steppenwolf director Tina Landau and the groundbreaking designers behind Fun Home, Hedwig, and Spring Awakening have brilliantly reimagined Bikini Bottom for the Broadway stage, bringing the spirit of SpongeBob to life with humanity, heart, and pure theatricality. With an original score from some of the biggest names in pop and rock, SpongeBob SquarePants explodes with energy.

Stakes are higher than ever before as SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face the total annihilation of their undersea world. Chaos erupts. Lives hang in the balance. And just when all hope seems lost, a most unexpected hero rises up and takes center stage. Get ready to dive to all-new depths of theatrical innovation at SpongeBob SquarePants, where the power of optimism really can save the world!

The company just met the press and BroadwayWorld is taking you inside the big day for interviews with the stars and a musical sneak peek!

BWW TV: Broadway Meets Bikini Bottom- Watch Songs and Meet the Cast from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!
Click Here to Watch the Video!

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author TV - Press Previews

TV - Press Previews Can't wait for what's up next? BroadwayWorld is giving you an inside look at the shows to come!

  • BWW TV: Broadway Meets Bikini Bottom- Watch Songs and Meet the Cast from SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS!
  • BWW TV: Theresa Rebeck's WHAT WE'RE UP AGAINST Gets Ready for Its Off-Broadway Bow!
  • BWW TV: Let's Review- John Leguizamo Is Getting Ready to Teach LATIN HISTORY on Broadway!
  • BWW TV: Maria Friedman, Andrea McArdle, Lee Roy Reams and Winifred Sanderson (?) Preview Their Fall Shows at Feinstein's/54 Below!
  • BWW TV: Michael Urie & Harvey Fierstein Are Getting Ready to Bring Back TORCH SONG!
  • BWW TV: Welcome to Nowhere- Catch a Sneak Peek of THE BAND'S VISIT!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com