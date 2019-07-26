IN RESIDENCE
BWW TV: Barry Manilow Shares What to Expect from His Broadway Residency!

Jul. 26, 2019  

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Barry Manilow is coming back to Broadway. The Grammy, Tony and Emmy Award winning singer-songwriter, arranger, producer and musician will take the stage on July 26 through August 17 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street).

Manilow promises an evening of nonstop Top 40 Hits and surprises from his extensive catalog of music ranging from pop, to Broadway, Jazz, and adult contemporary.

Barry Manilow has a long history on Broadway. He received a Special Tony Award for his first appearance in 1977. In 1989 he sold out an 8-week run at the Gershwin Theater and in 2013 sold out an 8-week run at the St. James Theatre - all to rave reviews. Manilow is credited with setting the precedent for contemporary music artists to appear on Broadway.

Manilow just met the press and he's telling us all about what to expect from his Broadway residency below!

