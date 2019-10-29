BWW Review: Labored Studies and Quilted Genius with William Forsythe at The Shed; A Quiet Evening of Dance

William Forsythe

Dominik Mentzos; photographer

William Forsythe is famously adept at intertwining disparate movement narratives into fields of invention and constantly renewing dance dialogue. For the part one of A Quiet Evening of Dance which recently concluded a run at Th Shed, he went the opposite direction, filling the stage instead with simple movement studies that self consciously doubled back on themselves in abnegation of variation.

Jill Johnson and Brit Rodemund

Mohamed Sadek; photographer

What might have been a sprawling solo of progressions for Ayman Harper was constrained with constantly switching legs in tight sou-sou as his hands waxed on and off, like Chaplin stuck in a loop. Similarly Jill Johnson and Brit Rodemund traced their hands across the square corners of their torsos, repeatedly. Unlike Harper, they were allowed to go off the grid towards constructing Forsythe's heroic open fourth-position lunges, though this quickly devolved back to outlining the square meridians of the their trunks.



In simplifying the elements that he uses to construct his masterpieces, perhaps Forsythe was treating the audience to a silent lecture demonstration. Movement repetition can prove clarifying, particularly when dancers reveal new facets of their propulsion. While Forsythe staged his cast to present different directional facings and despite their consummate investment in the exercise, the repetitive structure was never supplanted the view of dance as a gif.

Brigel Gjoka and Riley Watts

Mohamed Sadek; photographer





AQEWD's press release mentioned "choreography that is stripped down to its essence". In that, Forsythe was successful, though watching proved an exercise in sitting through something immediately discernible, four to eight minutes at a time. For part 2 of the evening he combined these clearly recognizable moving components into a lovely dance.

Rauf "Rubberlegz" Vasit and Parvaneh Scharafali

Mohamed Sadek; photographer

Fascinatingly, one of the loveliest moments was also its simplest. Rauf "Rubberlegz" Vasit, a towering herculean figure who looks straight out of casting for Stanley from A Streetcar Named Desire, approached Roderick George, who is not very tall, to execute a series of interlocking gestures. The two constantly shifted and folded around each other with their legs, knees, and torsos without crushing into or getting trapped in one particular configuration. Maintaining eye contact throughout this pas, George took on the nature of a curious kitten to Rubberlegz's equally interested, towering St. Benard, transforming them into a living mass of tender affection. Here was investigation elevated past studied to splendor, and with little more than a few shifts.

I could write more about the evening's marvels, but I'd rather leave you with the this: At 69, Forsythe can beguile an audience with 3 simple gestures. It feels perverse when he chooses not to.

William Forsythe: A Quiet Evening of Dance originally ran at The Shed from October 11 - 25, 2019





