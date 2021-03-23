BWW Review: Joshua Henry's Debut EP 'Guarantee' is a Soulful Delight

Broadway favorite Joshua Henry just released his debut EP Guarantee via S-Curve Records/BMG.

As someone who was privileged enough to be blown away by Henry's performance as Aaron Burr in the Chicago run of Hamilton, I was more than excited to check out his new release.

The 4-song EP begins with the title song, 'Guarantee,' a track with a funky beat and fun, catchy lyrics. The song features a rap for the bridge, which takes listeners by surprise but fits in well, with quickly-spoken lyrics and some clever rhymes.

Next up is 'Hold Me', a slower, more soulful sounding song. Henry's voice glides effortlessly over the chorus, a repetition of "hold me, just don't hold me back." This is where he shows off just how pretty and delicate his voice can sound, flipping into those high falsetto notes with ease.

'Possible' is the third track, which gives off a bit of a gospel vibe, beginning with the first "woah"s and moving into the background vocals keeping the beat. His vocal runs in the second verse really reminded me of just how I fell in love with his voice in the first place, watching him sing 'The Room Where It Happens'.

The EP ends with 'Stand Up', a hard-hitting song about today's current climate, and how people need to show compassion to make a change. Lyrics like "Another child lost to the city / No place to hide, even the finest schools" really hit home, while the chorus encourages people "if there's a heart out there, stand up. If there's a heart out there, show love." I think that's something we all need to hear right now.

Purchase the album on Amazon here.

Henry has found great success as an actor, including his three Tony-nominated turns on Broadway (Scottsboro Boys, Violet and Carousel), performing as Aaron Burr in the first touring company of Hamilton.

Next up, Henry will appear in Lin Manuel Miranda's highly anticipated directorial film debut Tick Tick... Boom! featuring Vanessa Hudgens, Andrew Garfield, Judith Light and others.