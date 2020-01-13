BWW Readers Name The TV Shows That Should Get Stage Adaptations!

We asked, and you answered! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, the classic television show The Nanny is being developed as a musical with the help of Fran Drescher, Peter Marc Jacobson, and Rachel Bloom. To celebrate the flashy girl from Flushing's musical adaptation, we asked BroadwayWorld readers to name the other TV shows that they'd like to see come to the stage. Now we've gathered some of the most popular answers for you to enjoy, from classics like The Golden Girls and Bewitched to more recent favorites like Smash and The Good Place. Get a look at all of the picks below!

SMASH

@leeroyboone on Instagram - "Uhm ... smash ... of course"

THE GOOD PLACE

@cablovescats on Instagram - "What about The Good Place??"

@frandelros on Instagram - "The Good Place"

THE SIMPSONS

@team_alyssa_rocks on Instagram - "The Simpsons"

@yea.totallynotsam on Instagram - "The Simpsons"

BEWITCHED

#Bewitched , perfect stage material, lots of opportunity for special effects, wonderful dark humor, grand costumes, set in that happy time where tap and ballroom dancing were 'en vogue'! ?? pic.twitter.com/9n8gm4OSnV - RebeccaIttenbach@???? (@RebeccaEAI1307) January 13, 2020

@rebeccaeai on Instagram - "Bewitched!!!!!"

CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND

SCHITT'S CREEK

Schitt's Creek. I just picture a song featuring all of Moira's wigs similar to the Bob Mackie costume parade song in The Cher Show. pic.twitter.com/e5M0LnBadU - Joey Volquartsen (@getbackjoey19) January 13, 2020

PUSHING DAISIES

@lorien._ on Instagram - "Pushing Daisies"

THE GOLDEN GIRLS

The golden girls with all old school Broadway legends https://t.co/3HzaMNFHkT - Matt Visage (@mattacus91) January 13, 2020

@vamoschris on Instagram - "The Golden Girls would be lit"

ONCE UPON A TIME

@theaterkidartistboi on Instagram - "Once Upon a Time"

@broadwaygirl145 on Instagram - "Once upon a time"

MARRIED WITH CHILDREN

@sriddell8 on Instagram - "Married With Children"

SUPERNATURAL

@blainepenk on Instagram - "Supernatural"

@_sebastian.exe on Instagram - "supernatural. i need a full length spn musical"





