BWW Prompts: Who Would You Like to See in the Stranger Things Play?

Today we asked our readers which character from the Stranger Things series they want to see on stage & who should play them!

Jul. 7, 2022  

BWW Prompts: Who Would You Like to See in the Stranger Things Play? We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our #BWWPrompts, where every week we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Audra McDonald as the Mind Flayer." - @nathanforsbinderwrites

"Okay, but Amber Gray as Joyce is literal perfection." -@mara_helbi

"Eddie. Revive Eddie!" -@n1xtheg0bl1n

"Patrick Page as Papa." - @aktightaknow

"I think Alex Brightman would be perfect for this play." -@ashhishappy

"Patti Lupone as Venca." -@evastrazek

I just want Gaten to reprise his role of Dustin! He already has Broadway experience! Put him in coach!" -@friendlikeme93

"Bernadette Peters as a box of Eggo Waffles." -@dannykbernstein

"Barrett Wilbert Weed as Nancy for sure." -@silentlambcos

Twitter

"Mary-Louise Parker as Joyce would be fire." -@smartyshortie

"I know I already suggested him for Dustin, but I forgot that Darren Criss already has some experience as Eleven."

demogorgon?? more like demoGORGEOUS!! pic.twitter.com/a2wGbpIuAZ

- tyler oakley (gremlin era ?) (@tyleroakley) November 1, 2016

"Jason Sweettooth Williams as Hopper (original songs by Joe Iconis)!"- @scottyjamesdio

