BWW Prompts: Which Show Has the Most Thrilling Choreography?

We want to hear from you! We're starting #BwayWorldPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Instagram

"Hamilton obviously" itsmehannahryan

"Falsettos revival, hands down. Not the obvious choice, but DAMN Spencer Liff did a fantastic job" m.slote17

"Bandstand! Not only is the swing and jazz absolutely amazing, but the choreography also reflects the emotions and fears and loves being experienced by the characters. I absolutely love it." hjski1874

"Has to be Legally Blonde. The group numbers are so exciting and energetic." chloenorgrovex

"I love the Something Rotten choreography, especially for "A musical" mia._.wells

Twitter

"Newsies is thrilling from start to finish. Even the curtain call was spectacular!" @PSWhore

"West Side Story, duh! And I mean of course the original Jerome Robbins choreo. Nothing better than gangs snapping their fingers and doing ballet tricks to intimidate each other." @EvaVictoriaxx

"That beautiful sound from Beetlejuice it is just amazing and so cool!! I love how fun it looks and how detailed it is!!" @WhereAreMyPota4

"Uninvited in Jagged Little Pill is such a beautiful, and yet underrated performance" @sabrinnaamariaa

"Spongebob!!! "I'm Not a Loser" has amazing choreography, and Gavin does it with extra legs!" @PorbanskyAliie

Facebook

"42nd street! Catch me crying with every song!" Aaron Michael Fink

"Fiddler on the Roof is a great example - in my opinion- of the perfect pair of choreography and music coming together to make something utterly and unexpectedly thrilling!" Karina Alexandra Rodríguez Martínez

"An American in Paris! The most beautiful dancing I've ever seen!" Brandon Lu

"The jump rope tap number in Holiday Inn! Seeing it live in NY was amazing!" Renee Grant

"Moulin Rouge! I needed an oxygen tank just watching the opening number, and that was well before Aaron Tveit's leap." Keenan Kerry

