BWW Prompts: Which Shakespeare Play Is Your Favorite and Why?

Today we asked our readers which Shakespeare play is their favorite!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"The Tempest. It has such a fun plot with so many amazing characters. No other show is like it. It's so amazing to perform and it's so funny so audiences love it." @NoaBerger7

"I also agree, The Tempest! I think the writing is some of Shakespeare's best; his use of language is exquisite, and the play contains some of my favorite lines. I think the character of Prospero is a brilliant one, and the story is both meaningful and entertaining." @melanieleduc

Instagram

"Hamlet of course! Very overrated but for good reason! It's the perfect mix of comedic and tragic and poignant enough to speak to almost everybody. Not to mention hamlet is constantly a huge mood." plantmamma.mia

"Twelfth Night is actually REALLY funny, and the gay vibes are immaculate." ry_the_ravenclaw

"The Scottish Play [Macbeth]. I love bleak stories where the main character is as irredeemable as possible. Also, it has some of the best quotes and monologues and soliloquies in Shakespeare's entire catalog." tristanjhorta

"Richard II, it has so many beautiful speeches." liz_ham

"I love The Taming of the Shrew! Kate is completely before her time, and it's pretty funny every time she shows her strength." pearlwalker75

Facebook

"Romeo and Juliet because Juliet's poison speech was the first monologue I ever memorized & I love the story so much!" Linda Kareis Hafer

"The Merchant of Venice. Not exactly a tragedy or a comedy--very interesting characters." Kathleen McGuire Cheatham

"Othello. Bigger than life tragic hero, best villain in all of Shakespeare and, always timely." Joe Sadowski

"A Midsummer Night's Dream! Excellent characters and plot. The first Shakespeare play I studied in middle school and the first play I actually got to teach my middle school students. (Full circle moment)" Anna Taitano

"Much Ado About Nothing! I feel like it's the most entertaining play and balances humor with deception!" Andy Conway

