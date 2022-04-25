BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Characters Are Coming to Brunch?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Twitter

"Daddy Warbucks. At the very least, he'd pick up the bill!" @danmessage

"Joanne from Company because she'd spill the gossip on absolutely everyone and pay for everything." @SummerDaisy13

"Man in chair, that way our waiters will put on a show right on front of us!" @RyanBott13

"Eponine, so she wouldn't have to have brunch on her own." @gryffindor_wins

"Elphaba from Wicked because though she isn't understood enough I understand her. And she seems so sweet and seems like a fun person to be around. PLUS those songs!! Like yes please." @ShadaMcDonald2

Instagram

"Kathrine Plumber from Newsies because she's so strong, hard working and inspiring!!" @graceselvers

"Romeo from Newsies cause he's cute." @nicoofjesus (Romeo from Disney's Newsies: The Broadway Musical himself!)

"Alexander Hamilton because he would talk so much I could eat his food." @officialemmaroselewis

"Dawn from Waitress because she would keep me entertained." @sophie_elmstrom

Facebook

"Max Bialystok. Oh the stories!" Janet M.

"Dolly Levi, just to get a needed dose of optimism and pure joy!" Pedro A.

"I would say Reno Sweeny. I believe she would have the most interesting stories to tell." Derek D.

"Fanny Brice for sure!" Allison T.