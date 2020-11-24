BWW Prompts: Which Broadway Character Is Coming to Thanksgiving Dinner?
Who is invited to your dinner on Thursday?
We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.
Read some of our reader's answers below!
"I would invite Delia, for a bomb toast, and she seems like she would be very thankful because of her positive vibes. I would also invite Jenna of course because who doesn't want some amazing pie?" @NoaBerger7
"Elsa and Anna because they need to catch up on all the family time they missed growing up" @FallenAngel16_6
"Rose Maxson because that woman has been put through Hell and deserves to have someone take care of her for a day. She should come to my house, sit down, eat up, and relax. We've got you, Rose!" @playingwithu
"Eliza Schuyler, i would love to have a dinner with her because she's amazing and probably has a secret old recipe in her sleeve." @SaraDiasz
"Lydia deets Beetlejuice because she would be fun me and her have a lot in common" @Alexsmouse1
"Michael Mell because he's my buddy or the Hamilton's because they're a cool beat boxing family!" @kayla.the.turtle.girl
"Jenna because she'll bring pie" @musicalsidraw
"All the Newsies because they probably never really have a family dinner like that" @merelw_
"Miss. Argentina we can have a dance battle" @this.is.the.netha.world
"Enjolras so I would have someone to talk revolution to" @the.real.enjolras
"Anastasia....who doesn't want dinner with royalty? Or Enjolras; I can see him getting into some political arguments with my family." Samantha M
"The Phantom. Wears his mask, practices isolation." Elizabeth B
"Jean Valjean... he'll bring a loaf of bread." Garrick G
"Jenna - maybe she'll bring one of those delicious pies" Jayson M
"Angel from Rent, because Mom Hugs" Cheryl D
