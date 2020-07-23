BWW Prompts: What is Your Favorite Show Tune to Sing in the Car?

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

Find out which Broadway songs have our readers belting it out on the road!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where each day we'll be asking our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"'She Used to Be Mine', just because there is nothing better than driving, being sad, and belting your heart out." @bway_banter

"Every single song from Mean Girls! They are all so amazing and fun and I just love them so much!!" @NoaBerger7

"'You Can't Stop the Beat' from Hairspray!" @katietaylor76

"Too many to count! Lately though it's "El Tango De Roxanne" from Moulin Rouge!"

Instagram

"Anything from In the Heights!!! It's all so good and singing everyone in 'Blackout' is a real workout hahah!" @mags_weck

"'Sincerely Me from Dear Evan Hansen." @the_music_queen1951

"My and my dad will rap 'Guns and Ships'! My dad will say 'Lafayette' and I'll rap the rest." @madisonveloza

"Appropriately it's 'When I Drive' from Bonnie & Clyde !! :)" @rockytheturkeyking

"'Defying Gravity'! I absolutely love it when there's no one who will yell at me for going completely off tune when I'm (failing at) belting with Idina." @_anjalimoorthy_

Facebook

"I once rear ended someone while belting Les Miz, so i don't do that anymore." Lois Rubin Gross

"'Steal Your Rock and Roll' from Memphis the Musical" Lee Armstrong

"I love to sing the song 'Loser Geek Whatever' because the song is so good at making you feel like you are in the musical." Cade Nelson

"'Out Tonight' from Rent, but sometimes it makes me drive too fast." Amanda Bledsoe Pippin

"'Totally F*cked' from Spring Awakening" Tracy Vaughn

