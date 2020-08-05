BWW Prompts: Share Your Favorite Non-Lyric Quote from A Musical!

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

BroadwayWorld readers share their favorite non-musical musical theatre quotes!

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"'Here's something you need to know about me: My career is what matters to me. I can't jeopardize that with romance.' -Cynthia Weil, Beautiful: the Carole King Musical" @luluonstageleft

"'Sadness is like kale salad, nobody likes it, throw it out.' -Delia, Beetlejuice: The Musical" @aball2755

"'I'm a bagel on a plate full of onion rolls!' -Fanny Brice, Funny Girl" @SandraIannone1

"'I'm more of a man than you'll ever be, and I'm more of a woman than you'll ever get' -Angel Dumott Schunard, RENT" @LisaByars4

"'Life is a banquet and most poor suckers are starving to death!' -Mame Dennis, Mame" @RebeccaEAI1307

Instagram

"'Sometimes I feel like an IPhone without a case, like I know I'm worth a lot and I have a lot of good functions but at any time I could just shatter." Gretchen Weiners, Mean Girls" @jonast124

"'Aw being rejected for your looks, it really sounds awful. I wouldn't know a thing about that would I?' -K. Howard, Six the Musical" @simbae_emma

"'Well we can't all come and go by bubble' -Elphaba, Wicked" @gwendy.rb

"'I was raised to be charming, not sincere.' Cinderella's Prince, Into The Woods" @tristanjhorta

"'You have so many reasons for not being with someone, but you don't have a single reason for being alone.' Harry, Company" @capydhara

Facebook

"'The majesty and grandeur of the English language, it's the greatest possession we have. The noblest thoughts that ever flowed through the hearts of men are contained in its extraordinary, imaginative, and musical mixtures of sounds. And that's what you've set yourself out to conquer Eliza. And conquer it... you will' -Henry Higgins, My Fair Lady'" Sabrina Boyd

"'My dad and I both grew up in the same small Pennsylvania town. And he was gay, and I was gay. And he killed himself. And I became a lesbian cartoonist.' Alison Bechdel, Fun Home" Eva Medvidofsky

"'Sing out, Louise!' Mama' Rose Hovick, Gypsy" Janet Landry

"'Please, Elton John, must we continue this charade.' Man In Chair, The Drowsy Chaperone" Matthew Martin

"'Money, pardon the expression, is like manure. It's not worth a thing until it's spread around, encouraging young things to grow.' -Dolly Gallagher Levi, Hello, Dolly!"

