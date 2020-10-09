Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BWW Prompts: Our Readers Share Their Tony Predictions!

With Tony nominations coming out next week, we asked our readers for their predictions!

Oct. 9, 2020  
We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers below!

Twitter

"aaron tveit winner" @somebodytclove

"i just want @LTMusical to win some tonys... idc which ones i just want them to have some tony wins cause the cast and crew deserve some tony wins cause they're fabulous" @darapc05

"Tom Hiddleston, Zane Ashton in Betrayal" @Susanpo21306123

"Hoping for @betrayalbwy to pick up some well-deserved noms." @Insanely_Smart

Instagram

"Adrienne Warren for Lead Actress, Aaron Tveit for Lead Actor, Lauren Patten for Featured Actress, and Danny Burstein for Featured Actor." @broadway.media

"THEY BETTER GIVE JEREMY JORDAN A TONY JUST FOR BEING HIMSELF" @_russel_fernando_

"I can for sure see Betrayal being nominated for best revival of a play! I saw it last year and it was so good! For sure tony awards worthy!" @a3tuallyamanda

"Danny Burstein! He has been such an amazing part of the world of Broadway for so many years now, and he was great in Moulin Rouge" @broadwaychica39

Facebook

"Moulin Rouge The Musical without question best musical, set, performers - just fantastic." Kristy V.

"Aaron Tveit for Christian. Danny Burstein for Zidler." Stacey S.


