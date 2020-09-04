BWW Prompts: Our Fan-Picked Playlist of Cheery Broadway Tunes

Click Here for More Articles on Prompts

We asked our readers to share the Broadway tune that cheers them up to build a fan-picked playlist!

We want to hear from you! Submit your response to our daily #BWWPrompts, where we ask our readers on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram questions to spark some theater conversation.

Read some of our reader's answers and list to the playlist below!

Twitter

"Has to be defying gravity. I just put that on & try to belt those notes & suddenly I'm more upset that i can't sing & forget the actual reason i was crying. Try it it works" @chenowethfan1

"Jump in Line from Beetlejuice. I will get up a just sing and dance my heart out." @Hannah23228451

"In A Crowd of Thousands usually lifts my spirits!" @saroohawks26

"'Put On Your Sunday Clothes' from Hello Dolly. Like most Jerry Herman songs it gives you a feeling of pure joy and contentment and reminds you that it's the small things in life that really count! #NoBlueMondayInYourSundayClothes" @RebeccaEAI1307

"Ethel Merman singing "Everything's Coming Up Roses" on the GYPSY original cast album." @BobbyRiversTV

Instagram

"Found/Tonight - Lin Manuel and Ben Platt!! On repeat!" @katiep_pgh

"My shot- Hamilton it really hypes me up" @joserojasgalletta

"Schuyler Sisters (Hamilton)" @josefi_ech

"This world will remember us, basically any song from Bandstand, Best Day Ever and Bikini Bottom Day from Spongebob!" @mc00f_

"STICK IT TO THE MAN that song makes me get up and jump around my room like a maniac" @aubreymckennaa

Facebook

"definitely You Will Be Found from DEH. the lyrics speak for themselves." Juditte D.

"Always Look on the Bright Side of Life from Spamalot! (*insert the whistles you already hear in your head here...*)" Justin M.

"Seventy Six Trombones from The Music Man" Megan M.

""Who Loves You" from Jersey Boys...the lyrics are perfect to lift your spirits!" Marie C.

"When I Grow Up from Matilda: The Musical. I'm a poor excuse for an adult most days and it reminds me to sit back and not take life so seriously. Viewing adulthood through the eyes of a child is truly a shocking change of perspective." Ethan G.

