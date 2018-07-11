BWW Polls: Which Cartoon Would You Like to See Transformed for Broadway Next?

As BroadwayWorld reported earlier this week, SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical will conclude its Broadway engagement at the Palace Theatre (1564 Broadway at West 47th Street) on Sunday, September 16, 2018, due to previously planned theatre renovations beginning mid-September.

With the show leaving the lights of Broadway soon, we want to know what other cartoon you'd like to see transformed for the stage. Cast you vote today!

Shows like SpongeBob SquarePants, The New Musical and You're A Good Man, Charlie Brown have shown us that cartoons belong not just the screen or the page, but the stage as well. Which cartoon do you think should make their Broadway debut next? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) July 10, 2018

Follow us on Twitter for news, polls and more!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You