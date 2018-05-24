BWW Poll: Which Disney Musical Would You Like to See at the Hollywood Bowl Next?

The animated classic Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" will be given new life for two special evenings at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26. Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson, Jane Krakowski, and Anthony Evans headline an all-star cast of performers singing the songs from the Oscar and Grammy-winning score as the film plays on the Bowl's movie screen accompanied by a full live orchestra.

With the concert quickly approaching, we want to know... What Disney musical would you like to see at the Hollywood Bowl next? Vote today in our poll!

This Friday Beauty and the Beast opens at the Hollywood Bowl. What Disney musical would you like to see performed at the Hollywood Bowl next? - BroadwayWorld (@BroadwayWorld) May 22, 2018

