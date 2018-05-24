BWW Poll: Which Disney Musical Would You Like to See at the Hollywood Bowl Next?

May. 24, 2018  

The animated classic Disney's "Beauty and the Beast" will be given new life for two special evenings at the Hollywood Bowl on Friday, May 25 and Saturday, May 26. Zooey Deschanel, Kelsey Grammer, Taye Diggs, Rebel Wilson, Jane Krakowski, and Anthony Evans headline an all-star cast of performers singing the songs from the Oscar and Grammy-winning score as the film plays on the Bowl's movie screen accompanied by a full live orchestra.

With the concert quickly approaching, we want to know... What Disney musical would you like to see at the Hollywood Bowl next? Vote today in our poll!

Related Articles


10 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: HAMILTON or COME FROM AWAY for Best Long-Running Show...


More Hot Stories For You

  • Breaking: Andy Karl Will Replace Steve Kazee as Star of PRETTY WOMAN on Broadway
  • Who Won at the 2018 Obie Awards? Full List!
  • Muny Announces Full Cast and Creative for JEROME ROBBINS' BROADWAY
  • Merle Dandridge to Return to ONCE ON THIS ISLAND for Limited Engagement
  • The Rita Moreno California High School Musical Honors Announces 2018 Winners
  • Photo Flash: Perfect! See Brand New Production Photos of JAGGED LITTLE PILL at A.R.T.

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       