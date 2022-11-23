BWW Poll: Is 'Turkey Lurkey Time' A Thanksgiving Song or Christmas Song?
Thanksgiving is here and it's turkey lurkey time! Or is it?
In 1968, Promises, Promises, a musical based on the 1960 film The Apartment, premiered on Broadway. Featuring music by Burt Bacharach, lyrics by Hal David, and a book by Neil Simon, the show features enduring classics like "Say a Little Prayer," "A House Is Not a Home" and "I'll Never Fall in Love Again," but none left such a legacy (especially at this time of year) as "Turkey Lurkey Time." Featuring the unforgettable choreography of Michael Bennett, and danced originally by Donna McKechnie, Baayork Lee and Julane Stites, the song has undoubtedly become a beloved classic of the musical theatre holiday cannon... but which holiday?
Is "Turkey Lurkey Time" a Thanksgiving or Christmas song? Cast your vote below:
Plus, take a look back as BroadwayWorld tried settle the debate in 2019 as we checked in with some of Broadway's finest, including Tony Yazbeck, Sierra Boggess, Christopher Sieber, Norm Lewis, and many more to weigh in.
