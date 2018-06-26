BWW Picks Stars We'd Love to See in Female GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS

People Magazine reports that an all-female production of GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS is coming to Broadway. No additional information is available at this time, and a rep for David Mamet had no comment, per the People Magazine report.

Glengarry Glen Ross won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984. The play shows parts of two days in the lives of four desperate Chicago real estate agents who are prepared to engage in any number of unethical, illegal acts -from lies and flattery to bribery, threats, intimidation and burglary - to sell undesirable real estate to unwitting prospective buyers. It is based on Mamet's experience having previously worked in a similar office.

The play opened on Broadway on March 25, 1984 at the John Golden Theatre, and closed on February 17, 1985 after 378 performances. The production was directed by Gregory Mosher, and starred Joe Mantegna, Mike Nussbaum, Robert Prosky, Lane Smith, James Tolkan, Jack Wallace and J. T. Walsh. It was nominated for four Tony awards including Best Play, Best Director, and two Best Featured Actor nominations for Robert Prosky and Joe Mantegna, who won the production's one Tony.

A 2005 Broadway revival directed by Joe Mantello opened at the Bernard B. Jacobs Theatre. The revival starred Liev Schreiber as Roma, Alan Alda as Levene, Frederick Weller as Williamson, Gordon Clapp as Moss, Jeffrey Tambor as Aaronow, Tom Wopat as Lingk and Jordan Lage as Baylen. The revival received numerous Tony Award nominations, including Best Featured Actor nominations for Schreiber, Clapp and Alda, with Schreiber taking home the prize. The production also won the Tony Award for Best Revival of a Play.

A second Broadway revival in 2012, directed by Daniel Sullivan played the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. The production starred Al Pacino (who had played Roma in the 1992 film) as Levene, Bobby Cannavale as Roma, David Harbour as Williamson, John C. McGinley as Moss, Jeremy Shamos as Lingk, Richard Schiff as Aaronow and Murphy Guyer as Baylen.

A film adaptation released in 1992 starred Al Pacino, Jack Lemmon, Alec Baldwin, Alan Arkin, Ed Harris, Kevin Spacey and Jonathan Pryce.

Our team put our heads together to figure out who we'd want to appear in the production! Check out some of our picks below - and join in the coversation on Facebook and Twitter to share your thoughts!

For the role of Shelly Levene...

Cate Blanchett is a two-time Academy Award winner (The Aviator, Blue Jasmine), Blanchett's first major stage role was in 1992 in David Mamet's Oleanna for the Sydney Theatre Company, where she later served as Co-Artistic Director. Numerous stage appearances in London and New York include Plenty (1999), Hedda Gabler (2006), A Streetcar Named Desire (2009), Gross und Klein (2012), Uncle Vanya (2012) The Maids (2014) and The Present (2017), for which she received her first Tony Award nomination. Her film roles include Carol, Truth, Cinderella, The Monuments Men, Blue Jasmine, Ocean's 8, Where'd You Go Bernadette, The House with a Clock in Its Walls, The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, Hanna, Robin Hood, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, I'm Not There, Elizabeth: The Golden Age, The Good German, Notes on a Scandal, Babel, Little Fish, The Life Aquatic with Steve Zissou, The Aviator, Coffee and Cigarettes, The Missing, The Lord of the Rings trilogy, Veronica Guerin, Heaven, The Shipping News, Charlotte Gray, Bandits, The Gift, The Talented Mr Ripley, Pushing Tin, Elizabeth, Oscar and Lucinda.Theatre awards: Four Helpmann Awards for Best Female Actor in a Play (The Maids, Gross und Klein, Uncle Vanya, Hedda Gabler), two Sydney Theatre Awards for Best Actress in a Lead Role (Gross und Klein, A Streetcar Named Desire), two Helen Hayes Awards for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Non-Resident Production (Uncle Vanya, A Streetcar Named Desire). Film awards: Three Best Actress BAFTAs (Blue Jasmine, Elizabeth, The Aviator), three AFI Awards (Little Fish, Thank God He Met Lizzie, Oscar and Lucinda), three SAG Awards (Blue Jasmine, The Aviator, The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King), three Golden Globe Awards (Blue Jasmine, Elizabeth, I'm Not There), and the Venice Film Festival's Volpi Cup for Best Actress (I'm Not There). Kerry Washington has gained wide public recognition for starring in the ABC drama Scandal, a Shonda Rhimes series in which she plays Olivia Pope, a crisis management expert to politicians and power brokers in Washington DC, and also is a producer. For her role, she has been nominated twice for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series, and a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress in a Television Series. Washington is also known for her roles as Della Bea Robinson, in the film Ray, as Kay in The Last King of Scotland, as Alicia Masters in the live-action Fantastic Four films of 2005 and 2007, and as Broomhilda von Shaft in Quentin Tarantino's Django Unchained. She has also starred in the independent films Our Song, The Dead Girl, Mother and Child and Night Catches Us. The actress starred in RACE on Broadway in 2009. In 2016, she portrayed Anita Hill in the HBO television film Confirmation and was nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or a Movie. In April 2014, Time magazine included Washington in its annual "Time 100" list. Nicole Kidman gained universal attention in her turn as Rae Ingram in Dead Calm, Philip Noyce's critically acclaimed psychological thriller. She was honored with her first Oscar® nomination for her performance in Baz Luhrmann's innovative musical, Moulin Rouge! For that role as Satine, and her performance in writer/director Alejandro Amenabar's psychological thriller, The Others, she received dual 2002 Golden Globe nominations, winning for Best Actress in a Musical for Moulin Rouge! In 2003, Kidman won an Academy Award®, Golden Globe Award and BAFTA Award for her portrayal of Virginia Woolf in Stephen Daldry's The Hours. In 2010, Kidman executive produced and starred in John Cameron Mitchell's Rabbit Hole, for which she received Academy Award®, Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Independent Spirit Award nominations. Kidman also appeared in HBO's Hemingway and Gellhorn alongside Clive Owen in 2012, garnering her Emmy®, SAG and Golden Globe nominations for her portrayal as Martha Gellhorn. Kidman has currently been working on Big Little Lies for which she won both an Emmy and a Golden Globes. Robin Wright is the recipient of seven Primetime Emmy Award nominations and has earned a Golden Globe Award and a Satellite Award for her work in television. She recently appeared in Netflix's popular series House of Cards. Past film credits include The Congress, Rampart, Moneyball, The Conspirator, State of Play, Forrest Gump, The Princess Bride and more.

For the role of Dave Moss... Laurie Metcalf most recently won a Tony Award for her unforgettable performance in Three Tall Women. She also previously one a Tony for last season's A Doll's House, Part 2, and received three Emmy Awards for her portrayal of Jackie Harris in the hit television series "Roseanne." At MCC Theater, she received Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards for her performance in Sharr White's The Other Place, a role she reprised for Broadway and for which she also received a Tony Award nomination. Metcalf is currently on Broadway in Three Tall Women.

Sarah Jessica Parker has numerous New York theatre credits - most notably her performances in How To Succeed oppostite her husband Matthew Broderick and in Once Upon a Mattress. Parker played Carrie Bradshaw on the HBO television series "Sex and the City" (1998-2004) as well as serving as an executive producer, has won four Golden Globe Awards, three Screen Actors Guild Awards, and two Emmy Awards. Parker reprised her role and served as a producer for the screen adaptation of the hit series with the theatrical release of "Sex and the City" and "Sex and the City 2." Past film credits include: "I Don't Know How She Does It," "Smart People," "Failure to Launch," "The Family Stone," "State and Main," "Mars Attacks!," "Ed Wood," "The First Wives Club," "Miami Rhapsody" and "Honeymoon in Vegas." AAngela Bassett's talent and abilities as an actress, director, and executive producer in both television and film have garnered well-deserved respect and acclaim from peers and fans; proving her to be one of the industry's premier leading ladies. She currently stars in Marvel's mega-hit movie Black Panther and FOX Television's highly acclaimed new drama 9-1-1. Notable credits include What's Love Got To Do with It, Green Lantern, Notorious, Black Nativity, Jumping the Broom, Malcolm X, Vampires in Brooklyn, Meet the Robinsons, Sunshine State, Waiting to Exhale, and many more. Toni Colette achieved international recognition for her Academy Award-nominated portrayal of Lynn Sear in The Sixth Sense (1999). She quickly became one of the best-known and highest-paid Australian actresses in Hollywood, who has had her biggest commercial successes with thrillers such as Shaft (2000) and Changing Lanes (2001) and independent comedy films like About a Boy (2002), In Her Shoes (2005) and Little Miss Sunshine (2006). For the role of George Aaronow...

Holly Hunter starred on stage in THE WAKE OF JAMEY FOSTER and CRIMES OF THE HEART. She starred in The Piano for which she won the Academy Award for Best Actress. She has also been nominated for an Oscar for her roles in Broadcast News, The Firm, and Thirteen. Hunter has also won two Emmy Awards with seven nominations and has won a Golden Globe Award with another six nominations. Joan Cusack received Academy Award nominations for Best Supporting Actress for her roles in the romantic comedy-drama Working Girl and the romantic comedy In & Out, as well as one Golden Globe nomination for her performance in the latter. She is also the voice of Jessie in the Toy Story franchise. Cusack was a cast member on the comedy sketch show Saturday Night Live from 1985 to 1986. She starred on the Showtime hit drama/comedy Shameless for which she has received five consecutive Emmy Award nominations, winning for the first time in 2015. Molly Shannon made her Broadway debut in the 2010 revival of PROMISES, PROMISES. She is best known as a cast member on NBC's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE from 1995 to 2001. In 2017 she won the Film Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film Other People. She has appeared in supporting roles in a number of films, such as A Night at the Roxbury (1998), Never Been Kissed (1999), How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000), Osmosis Jones (2001), My Boss's Daughter (2003), Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) and Me and Earl and the Dying Girl (2015). Her voice can also be heard in Igor (2008) and the Hotel Transylvania film series. For the role of John Williamson...

Julianna Margulies achieved wide recognition for her role as Carol Hathaway on NBC's long-running medical drama ER, for which she won an Emmy Award. She also voiced Neera in Dinosaur and appeared in the miniseries The Mists of Avalon. In 2009, she took on the lead role of Alicia Florrick in the American legal drama The Good Wife on CBS. Her performance on that show has garnered acclaim: she won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series twice, a Golden Globe, and a Television Critics Association Award. As of summer 2018, she is co-starring in the AMC dark comedy Dietland. Margulies has won eight Screen Actor Guild Awards, making her the second most awarded woman ever within SAG. In 2015, TIME featured her as one of the "100 Most Influential People in the World".

Emily Blunt will star in the upcoming Mary Poppins Returns. She previously appeared in the film version of Into the Woods. Other credits include The Young Victoria (2009), the romantic comedy Salmon Fishing in the Yemen (2011), the science fiction films The Adjustment Bureau (2011), Looper (2012), and Edge of Tomorrow (2014), and the musical fantasy Into the Woods (2014). She gained praise for playing a principled FBI agent in the crime film Sicario (2015) and an alcoholic woman in the thriller The Girl on the Train (2016); for the latter she received a nomination for the BAFTA Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role. Most recently, Blunt collaborated with her husband, John Krasinski, in the acclaimed horror film A Quiet Place. Kristen Wiig starred for seven seasons on NBC's SNL, where she was a regular from 2005-12. She earned three supporting actress in a comedy Emmy nominations. In recent years she has appeared on the big screen in BRIDESMAIDS, for which she earned an Oscar nomination for co-writing the original screenplay, DOWNSIZING and MOTHER!.

Helen Hunt performed the role of 'Emily' in the Tony Award-winning Lincoln Center Theatre production of Our Town, in which Spalding Gray was the 'Stage Manager.' (Mr. Cromer has dedicated his production of Our Town to the memory Spalding Gray). Ms. Hunt's last Broadway appearances were in Yazmena Reza's Life (x) 3, and as 'Viola' in Lincoln Center Theater's production of Twelfth Night.

