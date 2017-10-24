BWW Morning Brief October 24th, 2017: THE PORTUGUESE KID, THE LAST MATCH, and OEDIPUS EL REY Open and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by Caryn Robbins - October 23, 2017

Renee Zellweger will take on the role of famed singer and actress Judy Garland in an upcoming biopic. Principal photography will get underway in February 2018 on the film which will center on the star's final concerts in London.. (more...)

2) Further Touring Dates Announced for MISS SAIGON in 2018

by BWW News Desk - October 23, 2017

Cameron Mackintosh has just announced further touring dates for his acclaimed production of Boublil and Schonberg's legendary musical MISS SAIGON.. (more...)

3) See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!

by BWW News Desk - October 23, 2017

See Current Standings In The 2017 BroadwayWorld UK Awards; Cast Your Vote!. (more...)

4) VIDEO: First Look at New Stage Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Disney Cruise Line

by BWW News Desk - October 23, 2017

Disney has just shared a first look at the brand new stage production coming to Disney Cruise Line next month - Beauty and the Beast!. (more...)

5) Tony Winner Bebe Neuwirth Departs CBS Drama MADAM SECRETARY

by BWW News Desk - October 23, 2017

Tony winning actresss Bebe Neuwirth took to Twitter to announce her departure from the hit CBS drama series MADAM SECRETARY after four seasons. The actress made her final appearance on the show on last night's episode. (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is Katie Thompson

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-Roundabout's THE LAST MATCH opens tonight at the Laura Pels Theatre!

-THE PORTUGUESE KID, starring Jason Alexander, opens tonight at Manhattan Theatre Club!

-The Sol Project's OEDIPUS EL REY opens tonight at The Public!

-Ayad Akhtar and Doug Hughes chat JUNK as part of Lincoln Center Theater's Platform Series tonight!

-Lea DeLaria kicks off week engagement at Birdland Jazz Club tonight featuring several special guests!

-HAMILTON's Mandy Gonzalez makes her Cafe Carlyle debut tonight!

-Original Off-Broadway cast reunite for LEAVING LANNAHASSEE benefit reading tonight!

-And the Skivvies team up with DESPERATE MEASURES tonight for concert at the York!

BWW Exclusive: BWW's Caryn Robbins chats with THE BAND'S VISIT's Ari'el Stachel in the latest Debut of the Month!

Set Your DVR for... when NBC goes behind-the-scenes of Lin-Manuel Miranda's 'Almost Like Praying' tonight!

What we're geeking out over: HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD will apparate to Australia in 2019!

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

What we're listening to: In the second episode of 'The Poddest Couple' podcast, BWW's Alan Henry and Matt Tamanini chat with Broadway diva once removed, Robbie Rozelle!

Social Butterfly: Matthew Morrison shared a touching photo of his first fist bump with his baby, Revel James Makai!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Raul Esparza, who turns 47 today!

Raúl Esparza was nominated for Tony Awards for his performances in Speed-the-Plow, The Homecoming, Company and Taboo. His other Broadway credits include Leap of Faith,Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Arcadia, Chess, The Rocky Horror Show and Cabaret. He starred in the Encores! production of Anyone Can Whistle.

In 2012, Esparza became a recurring character on the long-running NBC drama series Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as Manhattan Assistant District Attorney Rafael Barba In 2013, his character became the first series regular ADA since the 11th season and the first regular male ADA in series history.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

