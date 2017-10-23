VIDEO: First Look at New Stage Production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on Disney Cruise Line

Disney has just shared a first look at the brand new stage production coming to Disney Cruise Line next month - Beauty and the Beast! Featuring a colorful cabaret of costumes, this production features over 1,000 costume pieces that will delight both Disney fans and fashion gurus.

Costume designer Sarah Cubbage says of the show, "If you love fashion, you are going to be thrilled at our new production of Beauty and the Beast because the detail and the craftsmanship that has gone into these costumes is phenomenal!"

Check out the sneak peek video below!

Beauty and the Beast will invite guests to relax and pull up a chair aboard the Disney Dream this November.

Related Articles