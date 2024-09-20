Anthony Ramos Joins Star-Studded Cast of Kathryn Bigelow's Netflix Thriller

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Anthony Ramos has found his next project. According to Deadline, the Hamilton star has joined the cast of Kathryn Bigelow's untitled Netflix thriller. Ramos will appear alongside Idris Elba, Rebecca Ferguson, Jared Harris, Greta Lee, Gabriel Basso, Moses Ingram, and Tracy Letts.

Though unconfirmed, the film is said to take place at the White House during a national crisis. Bigelow's previous films include Zero Dark Thirty and The Hurt Locker, for which she took home an Academy Award for Best Director along with Best Picture. This will be her first film with Netflix.

Anthony Ramos recently played the role of Javi in Twisters. In 2022, he was nominated for a Golden Globe for his performance as Usnavi in the film adaptation of Lin-Manuel Miranda's In the Heights. On Broadway, he was seen as Phillip Hamilton and John Laurens in Hamilton. Earlier this year, May 15th was proclaimed as "Anthony Ramos Day" in Brooklyn, following a donation from the actor to the arts program at Bushwick High School.