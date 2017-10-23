Tony Winner Bebe Neuwirth Departs CBS Drama MADAM SECRETARY

Oct. 23, 2017  

Tony winning actresss Bebe Neuwirth took to Twitter to announce her departure from the hit CBS drama series MADAM SECRETARY after four seasons. The actress made her final appearance on last night's episode, in which her character stepped down from her position as Chief of Staff to spend more time with her son and soon -to-be grandchild.

In the tweet, the Broadway alum and two-time Emmy winner made it clear that her decision to depart the series was her own, and thanked CBS for allowing her to make a "beautiful exit." Check out the post below.

Neuwith is best known for her role for her portrayal of Dr. Lilith Sternin on both CHEERS and FRASIER. The actress won a Tony Award for 1997's CHICAGO and 1986's SWEET CHARITY. Her other Broadway credits include THE ADDAMS FAMILY, FOSSE, DAMN YANKEES, LITTLE ME and DANCIN'.

MADAM SECRETARY stars Tea Leoni and Tim Daly and also features Tony winner Patina Miller (PIPPIN) and Broadway vets Keith Carradine and Sebastian Arcelus.


Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos


