CHICAGO's Renee Zellweger to Portray Judy Garland in Upcoming Biopic

Deadline reports that Renée Zellweger will take on the role of famed singer and actress Judy Garland in an upcoming biopic. Principal photography will get underway in February 2018 on the film which will center on the star's final concerts in London. Tony nominee Rupert Goold (AMERICAN PSYCHO, KING CHARLES III, ENRON) will direct from a script penned by THE CROWN's Tom Edge.



According to the film's description, "It's winter 1968, 30 years after she played the iconic role of Dorothy in The Wizard Of Oz, when showbiz legend Garland arrives in Swinging London to perform a sell-out run at THE TALK of the Town. As Garland prepares for the show, battles with management, charms musicians and reminisces with friends and adoring fans, her wit and warmth shine through. Even her dreams of romance seem undimmed as she embarks on a courtship with Mickey Deans, her soon-to-be fifth husband. And yet Garland is fragile. After working for 45 of her 47 years, she is exhausted; haunted by memories of a childhood lost to Hollywood and gripped by a desire to be back home with her kids."

According to producers, some of Garland's most beloved songs will be featured in the film. This will not be the first time that Zellweger notably shows off her pipes on the big screen. In 2002, she starred as Roxy Hart in the film adaptation of Broadway's CHICAGO. Her performance earned her a Best Actress Oscar nomination. The actress is best known for starring in the 'BRIDGET JONES' movie franchise. She will next be seen in the drama SAME KIND OF DIFFERENT AS ME, hitting theaters this Friday.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

