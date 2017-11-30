WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD Articles

BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More!

Nov. 30, 2017  

BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More!
1) BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More! Disney's Live-Action MULAN Remake Finds Its Leading Lady!
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017

Walt Disney Studios has announced that Chinese actress Liu Yifei (also known as Crystal Liu) has been cast as MULAN in Disney's upcoming live-action film, which is inspired by both the legendary ballad and the Disney animated classic.. (more...)

2) BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More! Raul Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, Ruthie Ann Miles and Karen Olivo to Star in Revamped CHESS at the Kennedy Center
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts launches the inaugural season of Broadway Center Stage with CHESS, the epic rock opera about love and political intrigue set against the backdrop of the Cold War as two superpowers attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends.. (more...)

3) BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More! Back to the Diner! Sara Bareilles Will Return to WAITRESS for Six Weeks This Winter
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles, the composer and lyricist of the Broadway smash hit Waitress, will return to the Brooks Atkinson stage as Jenna Hunterson on January 16, 2018 for six weeks only, through February 25, 2018. Ms. Bareilles made her Broadway debut in the show earlier this year, breaking house records at the theatre.. (more...)

4) BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More! Photo Flash: First Look - Kristen Bell's Theater-Themed ABC Special ENCORE
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017

ABC will premiere the one-hour musical event special ENCORE on SUNDAY, DEC. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). In the show, executive producer Kristen Bell, who also appears, reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again twenty years later.. (more...)

5) BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More! VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Which Broadway Role He'd Love to Revisit
by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, a caller asked Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr. which of his former projects he would like to revisit and Leslie and Andy Cohen spontaneously break into a RENT duet.. (more...)

BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More!
Next up in our "mug shots" series is Laura Benanti
(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop
to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE PARISIAN WOMAN, starring Uma Thurman, opens tonight on Broadway!

-Irish Rep's Immersive THE DEAD, 1904 returns off-Broadway tonight!

-CROSS THAT RIVER begins previews tonight at 59E59 Theaters!

-MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS opens tonight at Theatre Row!

-Edo de Waart steps in as conductor, replacing Christoph von Dohnanyi for the New York Philharmonic concert tonight!

-EXO hosts the NUTCRACKER DANCE PARTY for adults and kids tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive photos from A Bronx Tale's celebration of one year on Broadway last night!

BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More!
Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Set Your DVR... FROZEN co-stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel reunite for a performance on THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION, tonight on ABC.

BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More!
Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

What we're geeking out over: The Broadway company of ANASTASIA celebrated the animated film's 20th anniversary on stage last night with a special performance by the show's lead, Christy Altomare. Joined onstage by the projection of the original animated character, Altomare performed a special encore performance "Journey to the Past" along with footage from the film. Check out the video below!

What we're reading: Josh Groban's book, Stage to Stage, that just made J.P. Morgan's #NextList2018!

BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More!

Social Butterfly: Anthony Rapp took to Twitter to call out people spreading hate following his allegations of sexual harassment toward Kevin Spacey. Rapp then post screenshots of some of the hateful comments he was receiving.

Check out the rest of Rapp's tweets in our article here.

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mandy Patinkin, who turns 65 today!

BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More!

Mandy Patinkin has given iconic performances in every major entertainment medium. On Broadway, he created the role of 'Che' in Evita and 'George' in Sunday in the Park with George. Television appearances include his currently Emmy nominated performance as Saul on "Homeland," "Chicago Hope," "Dead Like Me," and "Criminal Minds." Feature films include Yentl, Dick Tracy, and the beloved "Inigo Montoya" in The Princess Bride. In all, he has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and three Tonys, winning an Emmy for "Chicago Hope" and a Tony Award for Evita.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!


Related Articles

From This Author Stephanie Wild



  • BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More!
  • BWW Morning Brief November 29th, 2017: WOMAN OF THE YEAR at 54 Below, Off-Broadway Openings, and more!
  • BWW Morning Brief November 28th, 2017: Off-Broadway Openings, #GivingTuesday, and more!
  • Google to Begin Vetting Ticket Resellers Using Ad Service
  • Lin-Manuel Miranda Will Broadcast Live on Facebook From London Today
  • BWW Morning Brief November 27th, 2017: Dakin Matthews and James Barbour Performances, and more!

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com