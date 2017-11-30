BWW Morning Brief November 30th, 2017: THE PARISIAN WOMAN Opens and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news, and click HERE to learn more about how we've revamped our morning brief for 2017! Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017

Walt Disney Studios has announced that Chinese actress Liu Yifei (also known as Crystal Liu) has been cast as MULAN in Disney's upcoming live-action film, which is inspired by both the legendary ballad and the Disney animated classic.. (more...)

2) Raul Esparza, Ramin Karimloo, Ruthie Ann Miles and Karen Olivo to Star in Revamped CHESS at the Kennedy Center

by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts launches the inaugural season of Broadway Center Stage with CHESS, the epic rock opera about love and political intrigue set against the backdrop of the Cold War as two superpowers attempt to manipulate an international chess championship for political ends.. (more...)

3) Back to the Diner! Sara Bareilles Will Return to WAITRESS for Six Weeks This Winter

by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles, the composer and lyricist of the Broadway smash hit Waitress, will return to the Brooks Atkinson stage as Jenna Hunterson on January 16, 2018 for six weeks only, through February 25, 2018. Ms. Bareilles made her Broadway debut in the show earlier this year, breaking house records at the theatre.. (more...)

4) Photo Flash: First Look - Kristen Bell's Theater-Themed ABC Special ENCORE

by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017

ABC will premiere the one-hour musical event special ENCORE on SUNDAY, DEC. 10 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST). In the show, executive producer Kristen Bell, who also appears, reunites the cast of a high school musical and asks them to perform it again twenty years later.. (more...)

5) VIDEO: Leslie Odom Jr. Reveals Which Broadway Role He'd Love to Revisit

by BWW News Desk - November 29, 2017

On last night's WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, a caller asked Broadway star Leslie Odom Jr. which of his former projects he would like to revisit and Leslie and Andy Cohen spontaneously break into a RENT duet.. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet:

-THE PARISIAN WOMAN, starring Uma Thurman, opens tonight on Broadway!

-Irish Rep's Immersive THE DEAD, 1904 returns off-Broadway tonight!

-CROSS THAT RIVER begins previews tonight at 59E59 Theaters!

-MADELINE'S CHRISTMAS opens tonight at Theatre Row!

-Edo de Waart steps in as conductor, replacing Christoph von Dohnanyi for the New York Philharmonic concert tonight!

-EXO hosts the NUTCRACKER DANCE PARTY for adults and kids tonight!

BWW Exclusive: Check out our exclusive photos from A Bronx Tale's celebration of one year on Broadway last night!

Photo Credit: Genevieve Rafter-Keddy

Set Your DVR... FROZEN co-stars Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel reunite for a performance on THE WONDERFUL WORLD OF DISNEY: MAGICAL HOLIDAY CELEBRATION, tonight on ABC.

Photo Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney

What we're geeking out over: The Broadway company of ANASTASIA celebrated the animated film's 20th anniversary on stage last night with a special performance by the show's lead, Christy Altomare. Joined onstage by the projection of the original animated character, Altomare performed a special encore performance "Journey to the Past" along with footage from the film. Check out the video below!

What we're reading: Josh Groban's book, Stage to Stage, that just made J.P. Morgan's #NextList2018!

Social Butterfly: Anthony Rapp took to Twitter to call out people spreading hate following his allegations of sexual harassment toward Kevin Spacey. Rapp then post screenshots of some of the hateful comments he was receiving.

Thank you to all of you who have been expressing support and solidarity. Your kindness is felt and much appreciated. And I have experienced such support far more than I have experienced negativity. - Anthony Rapp (@albinokid) November 28, 2017 Check out the rest of Rapp's tweets in our article Check out the rest of Rapp's tweets in our article here

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Mandy Patinkin, who turns 65 today!

Mandy Patinkin has given iconic performances in every major entertainment medium. On Broadway, he created the role of 'Che' in Evita and 'George' in Sunday in the Park with George. Television appearances include his currently Emmy nominated performance as Saul on "Homeland," "Chicago Hope," "Dead Like Me," and "Criminal Minds." Feature films include Yentl, Dick Tracy, and the beloved "Inigo Montoya" in The Princess Bride. In all, he has been nominated for six Emmy Awards, three Golden Globes, and three Tonys, winning an Emmy for "Chicago Hope" and a Tony Award for Evita.

