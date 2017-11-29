Back to the Diner! Sara Bareilles Will Return to WAITRESS for Six Weeks This Winter

Tony and Grammy Award nominee Sara Bareilles, the composer and lyricist of the Broadway smash hit Waitress, will return to the Brooks Atkinson stage as Jenna Hunterson on January 16, 2018 for six weeks only, through February 25, 2018. Ms. Bareilles made her Broadway debut in the show earlier this year, breaking house records at the theatre.

For the first two weeks of her return engagement, the multiplatinum-selling singer-songwriter and New York Times bestselling author will play the titular pie-maker opposite Jason Mrazas Dr. Pomatter. Mraz will play his final performance on January 28, 2018.

American Express® Card Members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning today, Wednesday, November 29 at 10am EST through Tuesday, December 5 at 9:59am EST. Audience Rewards members can purchase tickets before the general public beginning Tuesday, December 5 at 10am EST through Thursday, December 7 at 9:59am EST. Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Thursday, December 7 at 10am EST. Tickets are available by calling Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com, or at the Brooks Atkinson box office.

Sara Bareilles said, "I'm taking another shift at the diner and I couldn't be more excited about it! :) Waitress is fast approaching its second birthday on Broadway and the thrill of seeing this show continue to thrive and touch audiences will truly never get old. I am overjoyed at how our fans have embraced this show and I can't wait to get back into my apron and say thank you to them once again. I will be alongside my friend and resident Dr. Pomatter, Jason Mraz, for a mini miracle of schedules aligning for his final two weeks in the show... and then I'll be serving up pie through February and loving every minute of it. Please come join me in my happy place at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre for a limited run and get a little Sugar Butter Flour fix after the holidays. Love love love."

Since her 2007 debut, Little Voice, which reached #1 in 22 countries around the world, the Eureka, CA native has gone on to release a New York Times best-selling book, Sounds Like Me - My Life (so far) in Song, and five studio albums, including her most recent, What's Inside: Songs from Waitress. For Waitress, she received a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score, Drama Desk Award nominations for Outstanding Music and Outstanding Lyrics, an Outer Critics Circle Award nomination for Outstanding New Score, and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theater Album. Most recently, Bareilles wrote the original song "If I Dare" featured in Fox Searchlight's 2017 movie, Battle of the Sexes.

Betsy Wolfe, who currently stars in Waitress as Jenna, will play her final performance on January 9, 2018.

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker in a small town, who dreams of a way out of her loveless marriage. A baking contest in a nearby county and the town's new doctor may offer her a chance at a new life, while her fellow Waitresses offer their own recipes to happiness. But Jenna must find the courage and strength within herself to rebuild her life. This American musical celebrates friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Waitress opened April 24, 2016 at Broadway's Brooks Atkinson Theatre (256 West 47th Street). Based upon the 2007 motion picture written by Adrienne Shelly, Waitress is the first Broadway musical in history to have four women in the four top creative team spots, with a book by Jessie Nelson, a score by six-time Grammy Award-nominated singer-songwriterSara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Tony Award-winner Diane Paulus.

Waitress currently stars Betsy Wolfe as Jenna, with Drama Desk nominee Eric Anderson (Cal), Maia Nkenge Wilson (Becky), Tony Award nominee Christopher Fitzgerald(Ogie), Jason Mraz (Dr. Pomatter), Caitlin Houlahan (Dawn), John Cullum (Joe), Will Swenson (Earl), Victoria Collett, Dayna Jarae Dantzler, Kayla Davion, Tyrone Davis, Jr.,Matt DeAngelis, Law Terrell Dunford, Katie Grober, Molly Hager, Molly Jobe, Brandon Kalm, Max Kumangai, Anastacia McCleskey, and Stephanie Torns.

Waitress is now in its second smash year on Broadway and on a national tour. Tickets for the Broadway production are available at Ticketmaster at 877-250-2929, online at Ticketmaster.com or at the Brooks Atkinson Theatre box office, 256 West 47th Street.

Waitress is produced on Broadway by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.

