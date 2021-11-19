Wake Up With BWW 11/19: TROUBLE IN MIND Reviews, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

LaChanze in Trouble In Mind

Last night, Trouble In Mind opened on Broadway! Check out all of the reviews in our roundup below, and stay tune later today for coverage from the big night!

Plus, check out photos from the North American Tour of Hairspray, new Moulin Rouge! production photos, Mrs. Doubtfire's Good Morning America performance, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Trouble In Mind Opens

Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind, opened on Broadway last night. Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as "Wiletta Mayer," with Michael Zegen as "Al Manners," Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester," Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears," Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis," Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins," Simon Jones as "Henry," Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton," and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray."

Read the reviews in our roundup here!

More Top Stories

VIDEO: COMPANY Performs a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

by Stephi Wild

Celebrating its return to Broadway, Company has released a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with NPR.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Deneé Benton, Christine Baranski & More in HBO's THE GILDED AGE Trailer

by Michael Major

HBO has released the trailer for The Gilded Age, featuring Deneé Benton, Carrie Coon, Cynthia Nixon, Christine Baranski, Michael Cerveris, Claybourne Elder, Linda Emond, Katie Finneran, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Nathan Lane, Audra McDonald, Debra Monk, Donna Murphy, Kristine Nielsen, Kelli O'Hara, Patrick Page, Taylor Richardson, and Douglas Sills.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Amanda Kloots Dance to Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life' on DANCING WITH THE STARS

by Michael Major

Amanda Kloots performed a contemporary dance to 'Live Your Life', a song that her late husband, Nick Cordero, wrote before he passed away. Cordero died of COVID-19 at the age of 40 in July of 2020. While he was in the hospital, Kloots would take to Instagram every day to dance to the song. Watch her performance on Dancing With The Stars now!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at the HAIRSPRAY North American Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

HAIRSPRAY, Broadway's Tony Award-winning musical comedy phenomenon, officially launched its new non-Equity national tour last night, November 17, at the Civic Theatre in San Diego, CA. HAIRSPRAY will visit more than 60 cities in its first touring season and is expected to play for multiple seasons. . (more...)

VIDEO: The Cast of MRS. DOUBTFIRE Performs 'Bam! You're Rockin Now' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

The cast of Mrs. Doubtfire appeared on Good Morning America this morning to perform 'Bam! You're Rockin' Now'. Check out the performance featuring Rob McClure, Brad Oscar, J. Harrison Ghee, Analise Scarpaci, Jake Ryan Flynn, Avery Sell, Jenn Gamabtese, and more!. (more...)

Photos: First Look at Idina Menzel, Javier Muñoz & More in Rehearsals for WILD: A Musical Becoming

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Rehearsals for WILD: A Musical Becoming are underway at A.R.T. Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (she/her - Rent, Wicked, Frozen) and musician YDE (she/her - @notyde on TikTok, 'Stopped Buying Diamonds,' 'The Haunted Hathaways,' 'School of Rock') appear as mother and daughter in the ensemble cast.. (more...)

Photos: Inside Opening Night of DIANA THE MUSICAL on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Diana, The Musical celebrated its official opening night last night, Wednesday, November 17 at the Longacre Theatre. Go inside opening night with our photos coverage!. (more...)

Photos: See Natalie Mendoza, Aaron Tveit & More in New Images From MOULIN ROUGE!

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Tony Award-winning Best Musical Moulin Rouge! The Musical is releasing a new block of tickets for performances through October 2, 2022 at Broadway's Al Hirschfeld Theatre (302 West 45th St, NYC).. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch a New WEST SIDE STORY Behind-the-Scenes Featurette

by Michael Major

A new behind-the-scenes featurette from West Side Story has been revealed! The video features new rehearsal footage with Stephen Spielberg and an inside look at Jeanine Tesori working as the film's vocal supervisor. New vocal selections from Rita Moreno, Rachel Zegler, and Ariana DeBose can also be heard throughout the video.. (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Allison Janney, who turns 62 today!

Janney starred as Prudy Pingleton in the big screen adaptation of HAIRSPRAY, and on Broadway SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION for which she received a Tony Award nomination. Her other Broadway credits include 9TO 5, A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE and PRESENT LAUGHTER.

Janney stars alongside Anna Faris in the CBS/Chuck Lorre hit comedy Mom. The actress also received rave reviews for her turn as Margaret Scully on Showtime's Masters of Sex. She won Emmys for both roles in the same year and won a second Emmy for Mom the following year.

She recently won an Oscar for her role in I, Tonya. Her recently released movies include Tallulah, Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children, The Girl on the Train, Minions and Spy. Other film credits include The Way, Way Back, The Help, Juno, Finding Nemo, The Hours, American Beauty, Nurse Betty, Drop Dead Gorgeous, 10 THINGS I Hate About You, Primary Colors, The Ice Storm, The Object of My Affection and Big Night.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!