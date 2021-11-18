Photos: First Look at Idina Menzel, Javier Muñoz & More in Rehearsals for WILD: A Musical Becoming

Rehearsals for WILD: A Musical Becoming are underway at A.R.T. Tony Award winner Idina Menzel (she/her - Rent, Wicked, Frozen) and musician YDE (she/her - @notyde on TikTok, "Stopped Buying Diamonds," "The Haunted Hathaways," "School of Rock") appear as mother and daughter in the ensemble cast.

The cast includes:

Brittany Campbell (she/her - The Civil War and A Christmas Carol on Broadway; Hamilton in Chicago)

Deborah S. Craig (she/her - The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee on Broadway, Drama Desk Award; upcoming films The Tiger's Apprentice, Me Time, and Meet Cute)

Paravi Das (she/her - @pxrxvi on TikTok)

Luke Ferrari (they/them - Young Frankenstein, Annie, and others at Smithtown Performing Arts Center)

Josh Lamon (he/him - Finding Neverland at A.R.T. and on Broadway, The Prom and Hair on Broadway)

Kingsley Leggs (he/him - Fingersmith at A.R.T., Little Shop of Horrors Off Broadway, The Color Purple on Broadway)

Javier Muñoz (he/him - Hamilton and In the Heights on Broadway, "Shadowhunters," "Blindspot")

Michael Williams (he/him - The Secret Garden at Beachmont Players, NBC's "The Voice" Top 10)

Joining the cast nightly will be members of the Boston Children's Chorus.

WILD: A Musical Becoming is about a single mother struggling to hold on to her family farm and connect with her teenage daughter, whose determination to save the planet endows her and her friends with powers they never knew they had. Inspired by the show's theme of caring for the planet, this concert production embraces regenerative practice and invites audiences to use their imagination to set the scene.

