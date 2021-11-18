Review Roundup: TROUBLE IN MIND Opens On Broadway Starring Tony-Winner, LaChanze

Roundabout Theatre Company's Broadway premiere of Trouble in Mind, opens on Broadway tonight! Let's see what the critics had to say!

Trouble in Mind is led by LaChanze as "Wiletta Mayer," with Michael Zegen as "Al Manners," Chuck Cooper as "Sheldon Forrester," Danielle Campbell as "Judy Sears," Jessica Frances Dukes as "Millie Davis," Brandon Micheal Hall as "John Nevins," Simon Jones as "Henry," Alex Mickiewicz as "Eddie Fenton," and Don Stephenson as "Bill O'Wray."

The design team includes Arnulfo Maldonado (Sets), Emilio Sosa (Costumes), Kathy A. Perkins (Lights), Dan Moses Schreier (Sound), Cookie Jordan (Hair & Wigs) and Nona Hendryx (Original Music).

Following an experienced Black stage actress through rehearsals of a major Broadway production, Alice Childress's wry and moving look at racism, identity, and ego in the world of New York theatre opened to acclaim Off-Broadway in 1955. At the forefront of both the Civil Rights and feminist movements, the prescient Trouble in Mind was announced to move to Broadway in 1957...in a production that never came to be.

Terry Teachout, The Wall Street Journal: The Roundabout Theatre Company is putting on "Trouble in Mind" in its 740-seat American Airlines Theatre with a deluxe cast led by LaChanze and Chuck Cooper, and the results are glorious to behold. George S. Kaufman is said to have quipped that "satire is what closes on Saturday night," but if this one doesn't draw crowds all the way to the end of its limited run, I'll be shocked.

David Cote, Observer: Childress's witty, insightful play-in which an interracial group of theater makers chafes against stereotypes in their anti-lynching melodrama-makes that awakening painful and real. I wonder if the discussions in the past two years have been as sharp and complex as those in this backstage satire.