VIDEO: Watch Amanda Kloots Dance to Nick Cordero's 'Live Your Life' on DANCING WITH THE STARS

On the latest episode of Dancing With the Stars, Amanda Kloots performed a contemporary dance to "Live Your Life", a song that her late husband, Nick Cordero, wrote before he passed away. Kloots and her partner, Alan Bersten, gained a perfect score of 40 out of 40 after performing the dance.. The two will be moving on to the competition's finals next week.

Cordero died of COVID-19 at the age of 41 in July of 2020. While he was in the hospital, Kloots would take to Instagram every day to dance to the song. Throughout the 95 days he spent in the hospital, others would join in on social media to dance to the song in support of Cordero.

Nick Cordero was nominated for a Tony Award and Drama Desk Award for his performance in the Broadway production of Bullets over Broadway, for which he also received the Theatre World Award and Outer Critics Circle Award. He also seen on Broadway in Waitress, A Bronx Tale, and Rock of Ages.

Currently a co-host on ABC's The Talk, Kloots is the creator the global fitness brand AK! Fitness and co-creator of the apparel company Hooray For. Her theatre credits include "Good Vibrations" on Broadway, "Spamalot" on tour, and "Crazy For You" off-Broadway.