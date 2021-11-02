Wake Up With BWW 11/2: SPRING AWAKENING Original Cast Reunion Concert, Audra McDonald Will Return to Broadway, and More!

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Jonathan Groff and Lea Michele in the original Broadway cast of Spring Awakening

Good morning, BroadwayWorld! Because we know all our readers eat, sleep and breathe Broadway, what could be better than waking up to it? Scroll down for the latest news.

Today's top stories include a one-night-only benefit concert that will reunite the original cast of Spring Awakening! Plus, Audra McDonald will return to Broadway this season in Ohio State Murders.

Additionally, casting has been announced for the 2021-22 touring season of Jersey Boys. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will allow spectators once again this year, and will feature performances by Six, Moulin Rouge!, Wicked, and more.

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!

Today's Top Stories

Original Cast of SPRING AWAKENING to Reunite for One-Night-Only Benefit Concert

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Actors Fund announced today that the original cast from the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, Spring Awakening, will reunite for a special, one-night-only benefit concert.. (more...)

Casting Announced for the JERSEY BOYS 2021-2022 Touring Season

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Casting has been announced for the 2021-22 touring season of the Tony, Grammy and Olivier Award-winning hit musical JERSEY BOYS, the story of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons. The cast will be led by Eric Chambliss (Bob Gaudio), Matt Faucher (Nick Massi), Devon Goffman (Tommy DeVito) and Jon Hacker (Frankie Valli) as The Four Seasons.. (more...)

Audra McDonald Will Return to Broadway in OHIO STATE MURDERS, Directed by Kenny Leon

by Nicole Rosky

Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will return to Broadway starring in Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Fences, A Soldier's Play).. (more...)

SIX, MOULIN ROUGE! and WICKED Will Perform at Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

by Nicole Rosky

The world-famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade will march down the streets of New York City for its 95th annual holiday celebration later this month. Broadway's best musicals will perform including SIX, Moulin Rouge! and one of Broadway's longest running hits, Wicked; along with a sneak preview of NBC's Annie Live! In addition, the show-stopping Radio City Rockettes will bring their signature magic to Herald Square.. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Alex Newell in a First Look at ZOEY'S EXTRAORDINARY CHRISTMAS

by Michael Major

The Roku Channel has released a first look at Zoey's Extraordinary Christmas, a continuation of NBC's hit series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. Watch Alex Newell belt out 'The Most Wonderful Time of the Year' to Jane Levy now!. (more...)

Today's Call Sheet

Diana begins previews on Broadway at the Longacre Theatre tonight!

Tony Award®-winning director Christopher Ashley (Come From Away) and the writers behind the Tony Award-winning musical Memphis (Joe DiPietro and David Bryan) bring us face-to-face with one of the 20th century's most compelling figures in this landmark musical event, featuring an epic and sweeping contemporary score with music supervision and arrangements by Olivier Award® winner Ian Eisendrath, choreography by Olivier Award winner and Tony Award nominee Kelly Devine, and Diana's iconic style reimagined by six-time Tony Award-winning costume designer William Ivey Long.

Jeanna de Waal plays the titular Princess Diana in the all new musical. In addition to de Waal, the cast includes Roe Hartrampf as "Prince Charles", Erin Davie as "Camilla Parker Bowles", and two-time Tony Award® winner Judy Kaye as "Queen Elizabeth".

Meet the cast here.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!