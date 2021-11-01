Audra McDonald Will Return to Broadway in OHIO STATE MURDERS, Directed by Kenny Leon

Emmy, Grammy, and Six-time Tony Award winner Audra McDonald will return to Broadway starring in Ohio State Murders by Adrienne Kennedy, directed by Tony Award winner Kenny Leon (Fences, A Soldier's Play).

"One of the finest living American Playwrights..." (The New York Times), Obie Lifetime Achievement Award Winner, and a member of the Theater Hall of Fame, Adrienne Kennedy will make her Broadway debut with this production at age 90. A well-known prize-winning playwright as well as lecturer and author who has been contributing to American theater for over six decades, Kennedy is best known for her plays such as Funnyhouse of a Negro (Obie Award), June and Jean in Concert (Obie Award), Sleep Deprivation Chamber (Obie Award) and numerous other plays and books.

"I am so thrilled. It's only taken me 65 years to make it to Broadway!" said Kennedy.

Ohio State Murders is an unusual look at the destructiveness of racism in the United States. When Suzanne Alexander (McDonald), a fictional Black writer, returns to Ohio State University to talk about the violence in her writing, a dark mystery unravels.

Dates, casting and the creative team will be announced in the coming months.

The producing team for Ohio State Murders is led by Jeffrey Richards, Rebecca Gold, Jayne Baron Sherman and Irene Gandy.

Photo Credit: Allison Michael Orenstein