Wake Up With BWW 7/27: First Look at EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film, and More!

Get a first look at the film adaptation of Everybody's Talking About Jamie, starring breakout discovery Max Harwood as Jamie New, alongside Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant.

Leslie Odom, Jr. will lead new sequel to The Exorcist, the first of three new films in the franchise. It will be released in theaters on October 13, 2023.

1) Photos: See First Look Photos from the Movie Adaptation of EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE!

by Sarah Jae Leiber

The film, from New Regency, Film4 and Warp Films, stars the breakout discovery Max Harwood as Jamie New, alongside Sarah Lancashire, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Ralph Ineson, Adeel Akhtar, Samuel Bottomley, with Sharon Horgan and Richard E. Grant. . (more...)

2) VIDEO: Broadway Veteran Pamela Myers Talks Losing Her Singing Voice to COVID-19

by Stephi Wild

Myers said, when she tried to sing, no notes came out. The doctor said that part of her vocal cord was paralyzed. Vocal therapy has been helping, but she isn't fully recovered. This has forced her to turn down jobs and she believes she doesn't have enough stamina to perform a full show.. (more...)

3) Voting Now Open for Top 10 of Next on Stage: Dance Edition!

by Team BWW

Voting is now open for the next round of Next on Stage: Dance Edition! Your votes determine who makes the top 10 in our high school and college categories. The voting deadline is July 28 at midnight.. (more...)

4) Leslie Odom Jr. to Lead Sequel to THE EXORCIST

by TV News Desk

The sequel will serve as the first of three new films in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be released in theaters on October 13, 2023. . (more...)

BWW Exclusive: Win Tickets to Tchaikovsky Spectacular with Fireworks with the LA Phil at the Hollywood Bowl!

Two lucky readers will win two tickets to the LA Philharmonic's performance of a Tchaikovsky Spectacular with fireworks show, under the direction of Bramwell Tovey, featuring Sterling Elliott on cello and the USC Trojan Marching Band, live at the Hollywood Bowl on August 6.

Get all the info on the show, plus upcoming concerts in this series here.

What we're watching: GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE Stars Ali Ewoldt, Karl Josef Co, and Diane Phelan Perform 'I've Decided to Marry You'

Get a peek at the smash CollaborAzian's production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder premiered this month on Broadway On Demand to wide success. See the show's stars Ali Ewoldt, Karl Josef Co, and Diane Phelan below performing a virtual version of "I've Decided to Marry You."

