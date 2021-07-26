VIDEO: GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE Stars Ali Ewoldt, Karl Joseph Co, and Diane Phelan Perform 'I've Decided to Marry You'

Get a peek at the smash CollaborAzian's production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder premiered this month on Broadway On Demand to wide success. See the show's stars Ali Ewoldt, Karl Joseph Co, and Diane Phelan below performing a virtual version of "I've Decided to Marry You."

The all-Asian American production of the Tony Award winning musical set to benefit the work of Stop AAPI Hate and has raised over $25,000 to date.

The success of the production supports the demand for Asian American led shows on stage and the virtual show has been extended through Wednesday, July 28th on Broadway On Demand. CollaborAzian plans to produce more shows in the future to highlight Asian American talent in theater.

CollaborAzian's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is available to stream through Wednesday, July 28 on Broadway on Demand: https://livestream.broadwayondemand.com/gentlemans/

CollaborAzian's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is helmed by theatre and television director Alan Muraoka, who has played Alan, the owner of Hooper's Store on Sesame Street for the past 23 years. He most recently played Iago in Disney's Aladdin on Broadway, and starred as the Engineer in Miss Saigon.

The all-Asian American includes Cindy Cheung (13 Reasons Why), Karl Josef Co (Pacific Overtures), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Diane Phelan (School of Rock), and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd). Steven Cuevas (Once On This Island) serves as music director.

Producers include Jeremiah Abraham (Sony Pictures' Yellow Rose, ARRAY's Lingua Franca), Karl Josef Co, Ariel Estrada (Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Leviathan Lab), Rob Laqui (The Industry Standard Group, Cardinal Theatricals), Diane Phelan, Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules), Jessica Wu (A Chorus Line, Miss Saigon), and Miranda Gohh. Executive Producers include Elliot and Cathy Masie (Masie Productions) and Matthew A Woolf (Woolf Productions LLC).

A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder won four Tony Awards at the 68th Tony Awards in 2014, including Best Musical.