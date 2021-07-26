VIDEO: Broadway Veteran Pamela Myers Talks Losing Her Singing Voice to COVID-19

In a recent interview with Local 12, Pamela Myers talked about her battle with COVID-19 and how it led her to lose her singing voice.

An alum of Cincinnati's College Conservatory of Music, Myers went on to be the first graduate of the institution's musical theater program. She has since appeared in several Broadway shows, beginning with Company in 1970.

In December, Myers feared that her career may be over, after she tested positive for COVID-19.

"Within a few days, I was noticing, oh, well I can talk, but I was starting to sound like Gravel Gurney. It was highly unusual," she said.

Myers also said, when she tried to sing, no notes came out. The doctor said that part of her vocal cord was paralyzed. Vocal therapy has been helping, but she isn't fully recovered. This has forced her to turn down jobs and she believes she doesn't have enough stamina to perform a full show.

"I think Covid has been a huge eye-opener for a lot of people because you do not know what it's going to do in your body," Myers said. "I'm on the other side now. This what you're hearing now, yeah it's almost me normal."

Read more and watch the full segment on Local 12.

Myers' Broadway credits include The Selling of the President, Sondheim: A Musical Tribute, Company, and Into The Woods. She appeared regionally in Cole Porter's The Pirate, Into The Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, and Snoopy!!!, as well as in the U.S. tour of Company and off-Broadway's Kris Kringle the Musical. She was nominated for a Tony Award in 1971 for Best Performance by a Featured Actress in a Musical for her role in Company.