Leslie Odom Jr. to Lead Sequel to THE EXORCIST

Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will star opposite Ellen Burstyn in an upcoming sequel to horror classic The Exorcist.

Burstyn reprises her role as Chris MacNeil, while Odom's role is currently unknown.

The sequel will serve as the first of three new films in the franchise, according to The Hollywood Reporter. It will be released in theaters on October 13, 2023.

The original Exorcist, directed by William Friedkin, was released in 1973. It is considered one of the most successful horror films of all time.

The film told the tale of a 12-year-old girl possessed by a mysterious entity and the lengths her mother and two Catholic priests go to in an attempt to save her.

Leslie Odom, Jr. originated the role of Aaron Burr in a sold out run at The Public Theatre in 2015, earning a Drama Desk Award nomination for Outstanding Featured Actor in a Musical and a Lucille Lortel Award nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical. He later took the role to Broadway, winning a Tony Award.

His film credits include an Academy Award-nominated performance in One Night in Miami, Murder on the Orient Express, and Harriet. He will star in the upcoming sequel to Knives Out, as well as The Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark.

He is currently nominated for an Emmy for his role in the Disney Plus filmed performance of Hamilton.

Odom, Jr. made his Broadway debut at the age of 17 in "Rent" before heading to Carnegie Mellon University's prestigious School of Drama, where he graduated with honors. He is the recipient of a 2002 Princess Grace Award for Acting, which is dedicated to identifying emerging talent in theater, dance and film.