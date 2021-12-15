Wake Up With BWW 12/15: DOUBTFIRE and AIN'T TOO PROUD Cancel Performances, and More

Click Here for More Articles on WAKE UP WITH BROADWAYWORLD

Today's top stories include show cancellations for Ain't Too Proud of Mrs. Doubtfire, both of which suffered positive COVID-19 tests, causing the productions to cancel shows this week.

Plus, watch Company perform on Good Morning America, read about this week's Broadway grosses, and more!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

VIDEO: Watch the Cast of COMPANY Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

by Michael Major

Katrina Lenk and the cast of Company appeared on Good Morning America to perform the opening number from the new musical revival. The cast also features Jennifer Simard, Christopher Fitzgerald, Christopher Sieber, Claybourne Elder, Nikki Renée Daniels, Matt Doyle, Greg Hildreth, Etai Benson, and more. Watch the performance now!. (more...)

VIDEO: Watch Kermit the Frog & The Muppets in a TICK, TICK...BOOM! Parody Trailer

by Michael Major

Matthew Gaydos has created a new parody trailer for Netflix's tick, tick...BOOM! film adaption, starring The Muppets! Watch Kermit the Frog as Jonathan Larson in the fictional 'Muppets Tick Manhattan' trailer now. Plus, Gaydos has also shared a side-by-side comparison of the film's trailer and his new creation.. (more...)

Jordan Fisher and Wife Ellie Woods Are Expecting Their First Child

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Jordan Fisher and his wife Ellie Woods have announced they are expecting a baby! The pair, who are childhood sweethearts, married in 2020.. (more...)

VIDEO: Patti LuPone Shares Memories of Working With Stephen Sondheim and More on LATE NIGHT

by Stephi Wild

Patti LuPone was a guest on last night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, which she shared some of her memories working with Stephen Sondheim, and more.. (more...)

MRS. DOUBTFIRE Cancels December 14 and 15 Performances

by Stephi Wild

Out of an abundance of caution, performances of Mrs. Doubtfire on Broadway are being cancelled today, Tuesday December 14 and tomorrow, Wednesday December 15 due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company.. (more...)

Broadway Grosses for Week Ending December 12, 2021

by

For the week ending December 12, 2021, a total of 32 shows played 235 performances.. (more...)

Photos: FLYING OVER SUNSET Celebrates Opening Night on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Lincoln Center Theater's new musical, Flying Over Sunset just celebrated opening night at Vivian Beaumont Theater last night, marking the final Broadway opening of 2021.. (more...)

MJ Announces Digital Lottery For All Performances

by Stephi Wild

Today, a digital lottery for MJ was announced for all performances starting tomorrow. MJ, inspired by the life and art of Michael Jackson, is now playing preview performances on Broadway at the newly refurbished Neil Simon Theatre. . (more...)

Karen Olivo & More to Star in Industry Readings of New Musical WE WON'T SLEEP

by Chloe Rabinowitz

We Won't Sleep, a new pop musical based on the true story of Jeannette Rankin, America's first congresswoman, will hold industry readings by invitation only in New York City on Thursday, December 16 and Friday, December 17.. (more...)

AIN'T TOO PROUD Cancels Tonight's Performance Due to Breakthrough COVID-19 Case

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Ain't Too Proud on Broadway has cancelled tonight's performance due to a breakthrough COVID-19 case. . (more...)

Broadway Birthdays

Happy Birthday shout-out to Julie Taymor, who turns 69 today!

As a Tony®, Emmy®, and Grammy® winning and Oscar® nominated artist, Julie Taymor has changed the face of Broadway with her innovative direction.







Her Broadway adaptation of The Lion King debuted in 1997. An instant sensation, it received 11 Tony Award nominations, with Julie receiving awards for Best Director and Costume Designer. She was the first woman in theatrical history to receive the award for Best Direction of a Musical. In addition to her Tony Awards, she also received awards for her puppet, costume, and mask designs. The Lion King has gone on to become the most successful stage musical of all time; 24 global productions have been seen by more than 90 million people. The show has played over 100 cities in 19 countries, and its worldwide gross exceeds that of any entertainment title in box office history.







Her credits also include the play Grounded, starring Anne Hathaway, at the Public Theater and a cinematic version of William Shakespeare's A Midsummer Night's Dream, filmed during her critically acclaimed, sold-out stage production at Theatre for a New Audience in Brooklyn. Additional credits: Broadway's Spider-Man: Turn Off the Dark, The Green Bird, and Juan Darien: A Carnival Mass, which earned five Tony Award nominations including one for her direction. Operas include Oedipus Rex, with Jessye Norman, The Flying Dutchman, Salome, Die Zauberflöte (in repertory at the Met), The Magic Flute (the abridged English version, which inaugurated a PBS series entitled "Great Performances at the Met"); and Elliot Goldenthal's Grendel. Film credits include Titus, starring Anthony Hopkins and Jessica Lange; Frida, starring Salma Hayek; Across the Universe; and The Tempest, starring Helen Mirren. Taymor is a recipient of the 1991 MacArthur "Genius" Fellowship, a 2015 inductee into the Theater Hall of Fame for Lifetime Achievement in the American Theater, the recipient of the 2015 Shakespeare Theatre Company's William Shakespeare Award for Classical Theatre, and a 2017 Disney Legends Award honoree. She recently directed M. Butterfly starring Clive Owen on Broadway.







In 2016, Ms. Taymor created the Taymor World Theater Fellowship for enterprising American theater directors (ages 21-34) to experience a year-long immersion in theater in Africa, Central and South America, Asia, and/or the Middle East.

