VIDEO: Patti LuPone Shares Memories of Working With Stephen Sondheim and More on LATE NIGHT

Patti LuPone was a guest on last night's episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers, which she shared some of her memories working with Stephen Sondheim, and more.

LuPone also talked about how she was considering giving up musicals before receiving a call from Marianne Elliott to do Company.

Watch the full interview below

LuPone is currently starring as Joanne in Company on Broadway after playing the same role in London's West End. She won a "What's OnStage" Award and was nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance. Her recent NY stage appearances include the Broadway musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Douglas Carter Beane's new play Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in their new production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic's production of Company, David Mamet's The Anarchist, and Lincoln Center Theater's production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards.

She is the winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performance of the Season for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy.

Her other stage credits include appearances with the Los Angeles Opera in their new production of John Corigliano's The Ghosts of Versailles and Weill-Brecht's Mahagonny (debut), the world premiere of Jake Heggie's opera To Hell and Back with San Francisco's Baroque Philharmonia Orchestra, Mrs. Lovett in John Doyle's production of Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Drama League Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre), the title role in Marc Blitzstein's Regina, a musical version of Lillian Hellman's The Little Foxes at the Kennedy Center, Fosca in a concert version of Passion, which was also broadcast on PBS' Live From Lincoln Center, a multi-city tour of her theatrical concert Matters of the Heart, the City Center Encores! productions of Can-Can and Pal Joey, the NY Philharmonic's productions of Candide and Sweeney Todd (NY Phil debut) and performances on Broadway in Michael Frayn's Noises Off, David Mamet's The Old Neighborhood, Terrence McNally's Master Class and in her own concert Patti LuPone On Broadway.